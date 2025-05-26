Hyman's 'wrecking ball' approach setting Oilers' playoff tone

EDMONTON -- Zach Hyman recently was referred to as a "wrecking ball" by Edmonton Oilers teammate Connor McDavid.

Truth be told, there were times this season when it felt more like Hyman himself had been flattened by one.

"I mean, it seemed like one thing after another," the Oilers forward told NHL.com on Monday. "There was the time I had a concussion. There was the time a puck smacked me in the face and broke my nose. There were a couple of other physical things."

Not to mention some of the emotional beatings he took.

Coming off a Cinderella 2023-24 season in which he had an NHL career-high 54 goals, the 32-year-old staggered out of the gates with just one assist in his first 10 games. He didn't score until Game 11.

All the while, Canada's management group for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament watched him take himself out of consideration for the team.

Add it all up, and his frustration was tangible. Yet he stayed the course, no matter how many hits to his confidence he absorbed.

Now, during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it is Hyman who is delivering the hits. And at a record pace, too.

Hyman entered play Monday leading the NHL with 109 hits in 14 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, 31 more than the 78 dished out by second-place Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers. He's just 17 behind the all-time mark of 126 for a single playoff season set by Blake Coleman with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020.

Given that he's had a total of 19 the past two games against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final, he could set the record by the end of this best-of-7 series, which Edmonton leads 2-1 heading into Game 4 here Tuesday (8 p.m. ET: CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, ESPN+).

"You just have to keep coming," Hyman said. "No matter what adversity you face, you have to keep coming. It's what I do. It's what our entire team does.

"It's not like you go into every shift saying I'm going to hammer this guy or that guy. But it's playoffs. It's about doing everything you can, taking the body every time you can. It's a mindset you have to have. Our whole team is like that. Guys are doing things outside their comfort zone because that's what it takes.

"You keep repeating that, and eventually the other team starts getting worn down."

The Oilers hope that's the case with Stars stud defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who sustained a knee injury Jan. 28 and did not return to the lineup until Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Winnipeg Jets on May 13.

The constant pounding already seems to be having an effect on 23-year-old Thomas Harley, the Stars' top defenseman during the regular season who has been shaky in the first three games against the Oilers, with zero points and a minus-2 rating.