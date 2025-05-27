Stars at Oilers, Western Conference Final Game 4 preview

EDMONTON -- The Dallas Stars will try to tie the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 at Rogers Place on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, ESPN+).

After winning 6-3 in Game 1, Dallas lost 3-0 in Game 2 and 6-1 in Game 3.

"It's kind of funny," Stars center Matt Duchene said. "Probably our worst game of the series is the one we won. I think the last two have been pretty solid. It's easy to say, but at the end of the day, we've got to go get results."

Scoring first would help. The Stars have gotten the first goal three times in 16 games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and not once on the road, where they are 2-5 and have lost three in a row.

In each game of the conference final, they not only have allowed the first goal, but they have entered the third period behind by at least two goals.

"I think probably for me the biggest factor so far in the three games has been, we're chasing every game," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "We're behind in every game pushing for offense, and if you're a couple feet out of position pushing for offense and the puck goes the other way with some of the guys they have over there on the ice, you're in trouble."

Teams that have taken a 3-1 lead in a best-of-7 series have won 91.0 percent of the time (323-32).