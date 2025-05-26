Ekholm could return from injury for Oilers in Game 4 of West Final

EDMONTON -- Mattias Ekholm could return for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, ESPN+).

The 35-year-old defenseman has not played since April 11, when he was only able to play 1:52 in a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks. It was his first game after missing the previous seven with an undisclosed injury, but he took just three shifts before leaving again.

“I’m feeling great, a lot better than I thought I would at this point,” Ekholm said Monday. “I feel really good, that’s pretty much what I can say at this point. I think it’s imminent, I think it’s going to be soon at least and whether it’s tomorrow or the next game or whatever it is.

“I’m happy with my body and happy with how I feel and really excited where the team is at and how they’re playing.”

The initial prognosis had Ekholm out for the entire postseason, which was seen as a massive blow to the Oilers, who are looking to get back to the Stanley Cup Final after losing in seven games to the Florida Panthers last season.

Edmonton leads Dallas 2-1 in the best-of-7 series after a 6-1 win in Game 3 at Rogers Place on Sunday.

Ekholm has been practicing since May 19, prior to the start of the conference final. He traveled to Dallas for Games 1 and 2 despite being ruled out. Ekholm had 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) and was plus-11 in 65 games while averaging 22:12 of ice time.

“We’re still undecided; he’s still day to day and we’ll do what’s best for our team and what’s best for him,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I think with [Ekholm] being the player that he is and what he can provide us, when he is healthy, we’ll put him in that lineup.”