Ekholm could return from injury for Oilers in Game 4 of West Final

Defenseman hasn’t played since April 11; Pickard practices, could be backup goalie against Stars

Ekholm at practice 51925 2

© Andy Devlin / Edmonton Oilers

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Mattias Ekholm could return for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, ESPN+).

The 35-year-old defenseman has not played since April 11, when he was only able to play 1:52 in a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks. It was his first game after missing the previous seven with an undisclosed injury, but he took just three shifts before leaving again.

“I’m feeling great, a lot better than I thought I would at this point,” Ekholm said Monday. “I feel really good, that’s pretty much what I can say at this point. I think it’s imminent, I think it’s going to be soon at least and whether it’s tomorrow or the next game or whatever it is.

“I’m happy with my body and happy with how I feel and really excited where the team is at and how they’re playing.”

The initial prognosis had Ekholm out for the entire postseason, which was seen as a massive blow to the Oilers, who are looking to get back to the Stanley Cup Final after losing in seven games to the Florida Panthers last season.

Edmonton leads Dallas 2-1 in the best-of-7 series after a 6-1 win in Game 3 at Rogers Place on Sunday.

Ekholm has been practicing since May 19, prior to the start of the conference final. He traveled to Dallas for Games 1 and 2 despite being ruled out. Ekholm had 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) and was plus-11 in 65 games while averaging 22:12 of ice time.

“We’re still undecided; he’s still day to day and we’ll do what’s best for our team and what’s best for him,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I think with [Ekholm] being the player that he is and what he can provide us, when he is healthy, we’ll put him in that lineup.”

Can Dallas turn the series around after falling behind

The Oilers will have to make a lineup change Tuesday with Connor Brown unavailable because of an undisclosed injury. The forward took a hit from Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic along the boards at 15:02 of the second period and left the game.

Knoblauch said he might consider playing 11 forwards and seven defensemen in Game 4, allowing Ekholm to ease back into game speed. Forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner are also possibilities to replace Brown.

Calvin Pickard was on the ice for the first time Monday since sustaining a lower-body injury during a 5-4 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the second round on May 8. Pickard, who hopes to be the backup for Stuart Skinner on Tuesday, is 6-0 this postseason with a 2.84 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage.

The 33-year-old replaced Skinner after the Oilers lost the first two games of the opening round against the Los Angeles Kings. Edmonton won four straight to advance and then won the first two games of the second round against Vegas.

But Pickard was injured in the third period of Game 2 when Golden Knights forwards Tomas Hertl fell on his leg moments before Alex Pietrangelo scored at 11:58 to tie the game 4-4. Pickard came back to play the overtime, and Leon Draisaitl won it at 15:20.

“I knew right away when it happened; it wasn’t great,” Pickard said. “Obviously it was an awkward collision, and I was running on straight adrenalin there for the rest of the game. It was a big win and for the next 36 hours until the next morning skate, before Game 3, I tried to fool my brain into being OK.

“I came out the morning before Game 3 and tried to skate, but it was not good. But credit to our medical staff -- they had me dialed in. When it first happened, I didn’t think I would be back this fast for sure.”

Skinner responded during Pickard’s absence by winning four of his past five starts; he has a 1.18 GAA, a .955 save percentage and three shutouts since May 12.

“He’s been awesome, but it’s no surprise to me, he always bounces back,” Pickard said. “There’s going to be games were goals go in and it’s all about what you do next, and he always bounces back. It’s very impressive for a guy of his age (26), the stuff, the mental hurdles and the adversity he’s gone through, it’s crazy his first few years and how he always bounces back from it.

“He’s playing really well right now and I know he’s looking to keep it going.”

