Zetterlund scores twice, Senators defeat Bruins for 4th straight win

BOSTON -- Fabian Zetterlund had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators won their fourth straight game with a 6-2 victory against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Sunday.
Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens each had a goal and two assists for the Senators (18-13-4), who were coming off a 6-4 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday and are 5-1-0 in their past six games. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Linus Ullmark made 18 saves.
“The team, we did a great job,” Zetterlund said. “We know it’s a back-to-back and the legs might not be there, but we showed they are and we did a great job tonight. It was nice to get a win, too.”
Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist for the Bruins (20-16-1), who have lost four of their past five games (1-3-1). Joonas Korpisalo allowed five goals on 17 shots before being replaced in the second period by Jeremy Swayman, who made 10 saves in relief.
“We knew they were going to come hard and we weren’t ready for it,” Korpisalo said. “Trailing 3-1 after the first is not ideal. ... We just need to get back to our identity, battle hard, play together and bring back the energy. We didn’t have it today.”
Batherson gave the Senators at 1-0 lead at 1:30 of the first period. He received a quick touch pass from Nick Jensen in the high slot and beat Korpisalo over his glove.
“We were playing good coming in, and with the way the standings are this was a huge game, a four-point game,” Batherson said. “We came out ready to go and it paid off for us. ... We did a good job keeping the lead throughout the game. It’s a big win against a team like that.”
Giroux made it 2-0 at 13:44. During a scramble in front, Batherson kicked the loose puck over to Giroux, who scored past Korpisalo's right pad at the left post.
“It was disappointing right from the start,” Boston coach Marco Sturm said. “They came out flying, they came out skating. They came out with more energy and outworked us.”
Zetterlund pushed the lead to 3-0 at 16:47 with a power-play goal. He took a pass in the bottom of the left circle and roofed a shot into the small window over Korpisalo’s right shoulder.
“We complement each other great,” Zetterlund said of his linemates, Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk. “We’re skating, we want the puck, we want to hold onto it, create some space out there, and when we bring it to the net things happen.”
David Pastrnak cut it to 3-1 during a 5-on-3 power play at 19:07 of the first, scoring with a one-timer from the right circle that snuck past Ullmark.
Stutzle made it 4-1 at 6:44 of the second period. He won a battle with Pavel Zacha for a loose puck to the left of the crease and lifted a shot over Korpisalo from his knees.
Cozens extended the lead to 5-1 just 19 seconds later. He scored with a slap shot from the right point that made its way through traffic and ended Korpisalo's night at 7:03.
“It was a big goal. It was a big goal for the whole group," Stutzle said. "They’re a good team over there. They have some really good players, and we knew they were going to come out hard. We did a really good job of fighting back and killed their momentum.”
Korpisalo said it was just one of those games.
“You never want to get pulled, it doesn’t matter what happens," he said. "Obviously, I’m not happy with how I played. If I play well, I don’t get pulled.”
McAvoy made it 5-2 at 14:36 with a wrist shot from the top the right circle that made it through a screen by Michael Eyssimont.
Zetterlund scored his second power-play goal of the game on a one-timer from the top of the right circle to make it 6-2 at 17:26 of the second.
“He’s a great player,” Stutzle said. “I told him last game shoot the puck to score, and he’s been getting good. He’s getting better every game. He’s creating a lot of chances, and it’s good to see him putting pucks in the net.”
NOTES: Stutzle has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in his past seven games. ... Zetterlund has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past three games. ... McAvoy's goal was his first of the season.