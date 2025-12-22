MacKinnon scores twice, Avalanche end Wild's winning streak at 7

Makar, Nelson each has goal, 2 assists for Colorado, which is 7-0-1 in past 8

COL at MIN | Recap

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Nathan MacKinnon scored twice to become the first player with 30 goals this season, and the Colorado Avalanche ended the Minnesota Wild's seven-game winning streak with a 5-1 victory at Grand Casino Arena on Sunday.

MacKinnon, who has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) during an eight-game point streak, leads the NHL with 61 points (30 goals, 31 assists) in 35 games.

Cale Makar and Brock Nelson each had a goal and two assists, Martin Necas also scored, and Valeri Nichushkin and Gabriel Landeskog each had two assists for the Avalanche (26-2-7), who have won five in a row and extended their point streak to eight games (7-0-1). Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves.

Ryan Hartman scored, and Jesper Wallstedt made 37 saves for the Wild (22-10-5), who also had their home point streak end at 14 games (12-0-2).

Necas gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 18:28 of the first period, roofing a one-timer over Wallstedt's glove from the right hash marks.

Sam Malinski appeared to make it 2-0 on a rebound in front at 4:12 of the second period, but Minnesota challenged the play for offside, and the call was reversed after a video review.

MacKinnon, however, did extend the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 13:37, scoring with a one-timer from the edge of the left circle.

Makar made it 3-0 at 18:33 with another power-play goal after Marcus Foligno was assessed two minor penalties (interference and cross-checking) at 15:07. He scored glove side through a screen following a face-off win by Landeskog.

Hartman cut the deficit to 3-1 at 5:15 of the third period, scoring in front after Jonas Brodin's point shot hit off the right post.

Nelson made it 4-1 at 15:52 with a one-timer from the right circle, and MacKinnon scored into an empty net at 17:35 for the 5-1 final.

Latest News

Keller wins it in OT, Mammoth recover from Jets' late rally

Crosby passes Lemieux for Penguins points mark in shootout win against Canadiens

Zetterlund scores twice, Senators defeat Bruins for 4th straight win

Sabres edge Devils, extend winning streak to 6 games

Forsberg stays hot, helps Predators get past Rangers

Stars pull away from Maple Leafs for 4th win in row

Lemieux congratulates Crosby on Penguins career points record

NHL Status Report: Miller week to week for Rangers with upper-body injury

Crosby passes Lemieux for most points in Penguins history

Seider scores in OT, Red Wings complete home-and-home sweep of Capitals

NHL STREET Championships connects with fans of all ages before Winter Classic

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Jack Hughes to return from finger injury for Devils against Sabres

Grzelcyk fined maximum for cross-checking in Blackhawks game

NHL EDGE stats comparison: Makar vs. Quinn Hughes

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season