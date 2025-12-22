Crosby passes Lemieux for Penguins points mark in shootout win against Canadiens

Crosby is eighth in NHL history with 1,724 points (645 goals, 1,079 assists) in 1,387 games. Lemieux retired in 2005 with 1,723 points (690 goals, 1,033 assists) in 915 games.

“It's kind of mixed emotions, I guess,” Crosby said. “Because that number, I've been kind of hanging around. The hockey gods made me earn it, I feel like, the last few games. But just to get the win, to get a win in a shootout, it all kind of lined up well tonight.”

The 38-year-old Pittsburgh captain matched Lemieux on his 20th goal this season, tying it 1-1 at 7:58 of the first period by redirecting a shot-pass from Erik Karlsson.

Crosby became the outright Penguins points leader with a secondary assist on a power play at 12:40. His slap shot hit Bryan Rust near the crease before Rickard Rakell scored on the loose puck to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead.

The Penguins bench cleared to celebrate.

“It was incredible. You're watching history. You're seeing it first-hand,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “I mean, it's something you knew was coming, but just for everybody that was here today, everybody involved, it was incredible. For Sid, it's just, yeah, he's obviously such a humble person.

“But you know how special of a moment that has to be. I think back, even just conversations that I had with him just getting to know him, and you see how much pride he has in this organization and the history of this organization.”