Forsberg stays hot, helps Predators get past Rangers

Forsberg has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) during the streak.

“We have to be aware of where everyone is with their team, but at the same time, there is no reason that we shouldn’t be more desperate than them based on everything that is going on here,” Forsberg said. “That’s something we’ve definitely got to take advantage of every single game we play.”

Justus Annunen made 16 saves for the Predators (15-16-4), who were coming off a 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and are 7-3-0 in December. Ryan O'Reilly had two assists.

“We’re crawling back into this thing,” O’Reilly said. “It’s a lot more fun. Everyone is contributing. It’s exciting. It’s fun coming to the rink. It was pretty dark there for a while, it wasn’t fun by any means. It was tough, but give credit, everyone has been working hard. We’ve still got a lot of work left.”

Jonathan Quick made 30 saves for the Rangers (18-16-4), who had won two in a row, including 5-4 in a shootout against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

“I thought the first half of the first period was OK,” New York forward Mika Zibanejad said. “But after that it was just not good enough.”

Forsberg gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 10:44 of the second period, roofing a wrist shot over Quick's glove from the right circle off a nifty pass from O’Reilly.