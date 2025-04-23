'We're A Resilient Bunch': Inside The Canes' Game 2 Victory

RALEIGH, N.C. - After dominating the first period of Game 1, the opening 20 minutes of Game 2 served as something of a wake-up call for the Carolina Hurricanes.
Alternate captain Jordan Martinook knew it, speaking to FanDuel Sports Network in the intermission. One of the team's premier vocal leaders, Martinook called on his comrades to elevate their game as they trailed for the first time this postseason.
"I don't think we were ready to go right from the beginning, like we needed to be," he said. "Obviously, you expect (the Devils) to push, but we needed to come out a little stronger. It felt like the last 10 minutes of that period, we got our game back, and it started looking more like us..."
Fortunately, those last 10 minutes were a harbinger of things to come. Forty minutes later, with Martinook at the forefront scoring once and setting up another, the Hurricanes had a 3-1 win and a 2-0 series lead.
“It was a big push from them, but we couldn’t get away from what has made us successful all year and what continues to make us successful. We just had to double down on that, and we did. We started getting pucks in, started establishing the forecheck a little bit better and we just stuck with it," said Jaccob Slavin, who climbed to third on the franchise's playoff games played leaders list with his 73rd postseason outing on Tuesday.
From Martinook's offensive fireworks, to Frederik Andersen's second sterling showing between the pipes in three nights, to another perfect performance from the team's penalty kill, what began as a tough first period quickly evolved into another classic Canes effort that saw the club take the first two games of a first-round playoff matchup for the fifth straight postseason.
“We didn’t have a great start, but we’re a resilient bunch," said Slavin. "You get Freddie slamming the door back there, he came up with so many big saves tonight. That’s the reason we won the game right there, along with some individual efforts from Martinook and Ghost as well. And special teams obviously will be a huge part of any series, so the kill got the job done tonight and we’ve just got to keep rolling.”