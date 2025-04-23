'We're A Resilient Bunch': Inside The Canes' Game 2 Victory

Steady Freddie...

"He's superb, there's no other word for it..."

Shayne Gostisbehere's postgame evaluation of his goaltender, Frederik Andersen, was as succinct as it was accurate. The Danish backstop was once again in fine form on Tuesday, following up a 23-save showing in Game 1 with a stout 25 stops in Game 2.

It was his first set of consecutive starts since the 2024 playoffs, but the added workload didn't seem to faze the veteran. Nor did it seem to bother his coach, who deployed his goaltenders in an every-other-game rotation during the regular season but bucked that trend to start Andersen in both contests to open postseason play.

“We brought (Andersen) in here to be that guy," said Rod Brind'Amour. "We know we’ve got confidence in Kooch too, he’s played really well in stretches too, so we know what he’s capable of. It’s early in the playoffs here, are we going to keep (playing Andersen)? We’ll see how he feels and gauge everything. We know we’ve got to watch it with him. He hasn’t had much of a workload but also that’s a bonus too, that he hasn’t played that much this year. He’s maybe the freshest guy out there.”

Per NaturalStatTrick, Andersen's expected goals against were 4.51 on Tuesday. But for the second straight game, he conceded just once, turning aside 6 of 7 "high-danger" opportunities and making a number of highlight-reel stops.

"You've got to give it to Freddie. He made some unbelievable saves, especially in the third period when they were pushing. I think there were three I can think of off the top of my head, that you just have to tip your cap to him because he was unbelievable tonight. If you don't have those saves, obviously it's a different game. I feel like we tightened up, but whenever we had a lull or a lapse, he was there to shut the door," said Martinook.

Andersen, meanwhile, is quick to credit his teammates for blocking shots and committing to winning battles in all areas of the ice.

"It's just fun to play. This team is just inspiring. I think the biggest description I can use is to really see how hard they play for each other, especially when we're on the penalty kill. Everyone's out there to get through the next play, whether it's blocking a shot or going down and scoring. It's fun to help each other out. When something goes wrong, the next guy's ready to step up," he said.

The past two years have been trying for Andersen, to say the least. From a blood-clotting issue in 2023-24 to a knee injury that required surgery this season, limiting him to just 22 games, No. 31 has battled on and off the ice to get back to where he is now. But through it all, he's still the same Freddie, providing steady play in the crease while serving as a pillar of the locker room.

“You see his demeanor. Whether he has a great game or a game that he’d like to have back, you would never know," said Brind'Amour. "He’s just very, very calm, and I think the way he plays in net is very calming too. So in these moments when it is very chaotic and stressful, it doesn’t really feel like it with him in the net.”