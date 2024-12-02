Nadeau Named To Hockey Canada's Selection Camp For 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship

Forward to try and secure his spot for the annual tournament

12.2.24 Nadeau
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Hockey Canada announced its Selection Camp roster for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship on Monday, including Carolina Hurricanes 2023 first-round pick Bradly Nadeau.

Nadeau, 19, earns the nod after producing five goals and four assists in 17 games to start his first full pro season with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

The 28 skaters and four goaltenders that were named will travel to Ottawa, Ont. from December 10-13, 2024 to try and earn their spot on the tournament's final roster. The annual tournament will then take place Dec. 26, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025, also in Ottawa.

Team Canada will play its preliminary round schedule as part of Group A, which also features Finland, Germany, Latvia, and USA. Group B will include Sweden, Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and Kazakhstan.

To learn more about the event, click here.

