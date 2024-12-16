'Tick's A Pro': Dustin Tokarski Shines In Canes Debut

RALEIGH, N.C. - It had been one year, nine months and 27 days since Dustin Tokarski last appeared in an NHL game, more than two weeks since his last AHL game, and he was sporting a mask and pads with Buffalo Sabres colors - a team he played for three seasons ago - as he led the Carolina Hurricanes onto the ice for the first time against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

But just over two-and-a-half hours later, the 35-year-old known in locker rooms around North America simply as "Ticker" had stopped 27 of 28 shots and earned first-star honors for his role in Carolina's 19th win of the campaign.

"Tick's a pro," said Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour. "He's been sitting out a long time, hasn't played much at all, and to put (him) in there probably wasn't the best for him, but he looked like he could handle it. That says a lot about him."

"We understand how hard it is to get into this league, and then to stay around...that's a testament to him, to hang in there," added Brind'Amour. "It's a great story, and hopefully it continues. It's a good start start here. I'm happy for him, and I know the guys are really happy for him too."

Tokarski may be a journeyman, but his resume speaks to his talent - with two Calder Cups, a Memorial Cup and a World Juniors gold medal to his name, the now 16-year pro is a serial winner. Couple that skill set with his reputation as an outstanding teammate, and he's a natural fit with the culture Brind'Amour has helped foster in the Canes' locker room.

"Everybody knows of the player, if you haven't played with him somewhere down the line. (His) reputation is, first of all, a class act, but (he's) steady," said Brind'Amour. "You could see that nothing really fazed him, he made some really subtle puck touches behind the net to our D, little things that kind of go unnoticed, but relieve the pressure and we're out of the zone. All around, I thought he was the difference tonight."