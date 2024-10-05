Recap: Canes Earn OT Win Over Bolts In Final Home Exhibition Contest

RALEIGH, N.C. - Shayne Gostisbehere wired a wrist shot past Jonas Johansson 2:57 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Friday night.
Gostisbehere's first preseason goal came on a shot from the left circle as the defenseman converted a 2-on-1 with Martin Necas, finishing off a contest in which the hosts outshot their foe 34-17.
A preview of next Friday's Opening Night matchup at Lenovo Center, the Canes and Bolts squared off for the second time this preseason. Following a scoreless but eventful first 20 minutes, Jesperi Kotkaniemi broke the ice 5:26 into the second period with a deflection of Necas' shot from the high slot. Just over three minutes later, Tampa answered through Anthony Cirelli, but neither team managed to break through in the third.
Pyotr Kochetkov held down the fort for all 60 minutes for the home side - his second full game of the preseason - making 16 saves on 17 shots.