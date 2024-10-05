Recap: Canes Earn OT Win Over Bolts In Final Home Exhibition Contest

Gostisbehere tallies game-winner, Necas posts two points

RECAP_104
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Shayne Gostisbehere wired a wrist shot past Jonas Johansson 2:57 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Friday night.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | TRAINING CAMP GROUPS | PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Gostisbehere's first preseason goal came on a shot from the left circle as the defenseman converted a 2-on-1 with Martin Necas, finishing off a contest in which the hosts outshot their foe 34-17.

A preview of next Friday's Opening Night matchup at Lenovo Center, the Canes and Bolts squared off for the second time this preseason. Following a scoreless but eventful first 20 minutes, Jesperi Kotkaniemi broke the ice 5:26 into the second period with a deflection of Necas' shot from the high slot. Just over three minutes later, Tampa answered through Anthony Cirelli, but neither team managed to break through in the third.

Pyotr Kochetkov held down the fort for all 60 minutes for the home side - his second full game of the preseason - making 16 saves on 17 shots.

Additional Observations...

  • After skating with a youth-heavy lineup during his first three preseason outings, rookie Jackson Blake earned a look alongside some NHL regulars in tonight's group - his team high-tying fourth appearance of the preseason. The 21-year-old turned in another high-energy, high-effort showing and has certainly given Canes management plenty to think about as roster decisions draw closer.
  • Game-winner aside, Gostisbehere and defense partner Sean Walker were once again noticeable. Gostisbehere led the team with 23:16 skated on Friday and picked up a +2 rating, while Walker posted four shots and one block amidst his usual steady 200-foot game. Early returns are positive on the Canes' newest blueliners.
  • Scott Morrow made his preseason debut after missing much of training camp with an undisclosed injury, skating just shy of 20 minutes and logging three shots. Rod Brind'Amour deemed the former UMass standout "noticeable in a positive way" following his first game action.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour offering his assessment of the contest...

"You could see that (our veteran guys) needed to play. We were off for a week, those guys. (Our game) was a little off at times. Some lines you could tell what they were doing, others it was a little loosey-goosey, but that's this time of year."

Shayne Gostisbehere echoing the sentiment that it wasn't the best showing for the NHL-heavy group, but there were positives to take away from the victory...

"I don't think we had our best as a team, everyone else would probably say that too. But it's good to work on these things now. We did little things good. We did some easier things badly that we should have done good, but it's always good to win one and keep it going."

Scott Morrow on making his preseason debut after being hurt most of training camp and what his mindset is moving forward...

"It sucked not being on the ice, but I had my legs tonight. Hopefully, I made a good impression. It was fun to be back and playing a game... The biggest thing is knowing I can play with these guys and play confidently. I spent most of my summer here around these guys, skating with them almost every day. I'm used to training with them and stuff, so it was an easy transition and they made it easy for me, especially (Dmitry Orlov)."

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to return to wrap up their exhibition slate on Saturday in Nashville.

Next Game: Saturday, October 5 at Nashville

Next Home Game: Friday, October 11 vs. Tampa Bay | OPENING NIGHT presented by Lenovo | Tickets | Parking

Interested in donating to the Canes' Hurricane Helene relief efforts? Text ""CanesRelief" to 41444.

News Feed

Harrold Named Director of Player Development

Preseason Preview: October 4 vs. Tampa

Canes Begin Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts By Raising Over $300K

Recap: Canes Fall To Preds, But Raise Up For The Community

Community Preseason Game: Know Before You Go

Preseason Preview: October 2 vs. Nashville

Canes Announce Hockey & Communications Hires

Smith Enjoying 'Fresh Start' As He Eyes NHL Return

Canes To Donate Ticket Revenue To Helene Relief

Jost, Robinson Eager To Compete In Raleigh

Recap: Young Canes Learn Lessons In Overtime Loss To Florida

Preseason Preview: September 28 at Florida

Recap: Canes Thump Cats 8-2 In Return To Home Ice

Preseason Preview: September 27 vs. Florida

Canes Announce 2024-25 Uniform Schedule

Franchise Player? All-Star? Five Canes Earn Recognition in The Athletic's Player Tiers

Recap: Canes Use Last Minute Goal To Beat Bolts In Exhibition Opener

Preseason Preview: September 24 at Tampa Bay