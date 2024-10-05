Recap: Canes Earn OT Win Over Bolts In Final Home Exhibition Contest

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour offering his assessment of the contest...

"You could see that (our veteran guys) needed to play. We were off for a week, those guys. (Our game) was a little off at times. Some lines you could tell what they were doing, others it was a little loosey-goosey, but that's this time of year."

Shayne Gostisbehere echoing the sentiment that it wasn't the best showing for the NHL-heavy group, but there were positives to take away from the victory...

"I don't think we had our best as a team, everyone else would probably say that too. But it's good to work on these things now. We did little things good. We did some easier things badly that we should have done good, but it's always good to win one and keep it going."

Scott Morrow on making his preseason debut after being hurt most of training camp and what his mindset is moving forward...

"It sucked not being on the ice, but I had my legs tonight. Hopefully, I made a good impression. It was fun to be back and playing a game... The biggest thing is knowing I can play with these guys and play confidently. I spent most of my summer here around these guys, skating with them almost every day. I'm used to training with them and stuff, so it was an easy transition and they made it easy for me, especially (Dmitry Orlov)."