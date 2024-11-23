Projected Lineup: November 23 at Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to have Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes on Saturday as they close out a three-game road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 25-year-old is 10-2-0 with a .907 save percentage through 12 appearances. Earning a win on Wednesday in Philadelphia, he became the second-fastest goalie in the NHL to reach 10 wins this season, trailing only Connor Hellebuyck of Winnipeg.

In front of Kochetkov, Andrei Svechnikov worked with Sebastian Aho and Jack Roslovic at morning skate. Svechnikov had been with Jordan Staal and William Carrier since a mid-game switch during the team's victory over the Flyers, but that role will now once again be occupied by Jordan Martinook.

Martinook enters tonight's contest with nine points in his last nine games and trails only Martin Necas in team scoring during the month of November.

On the injury front, the team is likely to be without Seth Jarvis (upper-body injury) for a seventh consecutive game. Rod Brind'Amour teased earlier in the week that the forward may meet the team on the trip, but #24 was not on the ice to start the day.

The unit is scheduled to be off on Sunday, meaning that the next available update on Jarvis would come at Monday's morning skate before the team hosts Dallas.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Carrier - Staal - Martinook

Jost - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Starting Goaltender

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Seth Jarvis (Upper-Body | Day-To-Day)

Scratches

Ty Smith

PP1: Aho, Blake, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns and Walker