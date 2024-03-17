Projected Lineup: March 17 at Ottawa

OTTAWA - The Carolina Hurricanes will be without forward Teuvo Teravainen (upper-body injury) for a second consecutive game on Sunday as they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Rod Brind'Amour shared pre-game yesterday that #86 didn't feel well after Thursday's win over Florida and then post-game said the team would be without him again tonight.

With Teravainen out of the lineup the coaching staff had to adjust their lineup, but they then made major changes again for the back half of last night's win.

Most notably Jake Guentzel joined forces with Sebastian Aho for the first time, and the consistent line of Jordan Martinook, Jordan Staal, and Jesper Fast was reunited. Whether they'll stick with the new combinations, or revert back to how they started last night's game, remains to be seen.

Behind the cast of skaters, it will either be Frederik Andersen or Spencer Martin in net.

Pyotr Kochetkov picked up the victory last night in Toronto, and since Andersen returned earlier this month, the team has stuck with a rotation between the two. But, could Martin, who signed a one-year contract extension yesterday, draw back in?

Andersen has been exceptional since his return on March 7, going 3-0-0 with a 1.01 goals against average (GAA) and a .955 save percentage (SV%).

On the other hand, Martin was great in Andersen's absence, going 4-0-1 since being claimed on waivers in January. Martin last played on February 29 in Columbus.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Guentzel - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kuznetsov - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Lemieux - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Starting Goaltender

Andersen or Martin

Injuries

Jack Drury (Lower-Body Injury)

Teuvo Teravainen (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

-

PP1: Aho, Guentzel, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Kotkaniemi, Kuznetsov, Necas, and Noesen with Skjei