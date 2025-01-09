Projected Lineup: January 9 vs. Toronto

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go with Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes on Thursday as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Starting a stint of three games in four nights, the Canes will have their number one option make his 27th start of the season. In four career games against the Leafs, Kochetkov has won three of them.
In case you missed it, Frederik Andersen (lower-body injury) returned to the ice yesterday but is still far from returning to game action.
In front of Kochetkov, Andrei Svechnikov will look to keep the momentum rolling forward after scoring on Tuesday in Tampa. It was just his second five-on-five goal this season and the Canes are going to need him as they look to find consistent play in the second half of their season.
-
Tonight's Betting Odds...
Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -180
To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.
-
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Roslovic - Aho - Jarvis
Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas
Svechnikov - Staal - Martinook
Jaaska - Drury - Blake
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Smith - Walker
Goaltenders
Kochetkov
[Backup: Tokarski]
-
Injuries
William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable As Of Jan. 7)
Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)
Shayne Gostisbehere (Upper-Body Injury | Out "At Least A Couple Of Weeks" As Of Dec. 30)
Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22, Practicing)
Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)
Scratches
N/A
-
PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Burns
PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Smith