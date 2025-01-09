Projected Lineup: January 9 vs. Toronto

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go with Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes on Thursday as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Starting a stint of three games in four nights, the Canes will have their number one option make his 27th start of the season. In four career games against the Leafs, Kochetkov has won three of them.

In case you missed it, Frederik Andersen (lower-body injury) returned to the ice yesterday but is still far from returning to game action.

In front of Kochetkov, Andrei Svechnikov will look to keep the momentum rolling forward after scoring on Tuesday in Tampa. It was just his second five-on-five goal this season and the Canes are going to need him as they look to find consistent play in the second half of their season.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Roslovic - Aho - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Svechnikov - Staal - Martinook

Jaaska - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Smith - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Tokarski]

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable As Of Jan. 7)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Upper-Body Injury | Out "At Least A Couple Of Weeks" As Of Dec. 30)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22, Practicing)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

N/A

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Smith