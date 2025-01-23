Projected Lineup: January 23 vs. Columbus

Kotkaniemi looks to extend his goal streak to three games

Projected Lineup 1.23 16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Frederik Andersen will try to backstop the Carolina Hurricanes to a fourth consecutive victory on Thursday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Andersen returned to game action on Monday in Chicago after missing nearly three months due to a knee injury. The veteran turned away 22 out of 25 against the Blackhawks, celebrating his 500th game in the win column.

In front of him, Jesperi Kotkaniemi will look to build off of his first multi-goal game of the season. Now with goals in consecutive contests, he scored both in Tuesday's win over Dallas.

Shayne Gostisbehere was not at morning skate, but is expected to play tonight. He has 16 points in 26 career games against the Blue Jackets.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -340

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Blake

Roslovic - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Jaaska

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | No Timetable As Of Jan. 15)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns

