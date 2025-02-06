Projected Lineup: February 6 at Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Frederik Andersen between the pipes as they take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

He and Pyotr Kochetkov have alternated starts since Andersen returned from injury last month, and with Kochetkov getting the nod in Winnipeg on Tuesday, it seems likely Andersen will lead the Canes out in Minnesota.

The Danish backstop took his first loss since Oct. 11 last Saturday but stands 6-2-0 on the year with a 2.12 GAA and .913 SV%.

The only question remaining is if the team runs the same 11-7 formation it did on Tuesday in Winnipeg, when Scott Morrow logged just under 11 minutes in his first action of the 2024-25 campaign, or if it rolls out a more traditional 12-6 formation with Juha Jaaska potentially available to return to the forward corps.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

*Final Scratch TBD

Forwards

Blake - Aho - Rantanen

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Jaaska* - Roslovic

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Morrow*

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

TBD

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis and Rantanen with Burns

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Roslovic and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere