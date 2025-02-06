Projected Lineup: February 6 at Minnesota

Andersen expected to start as Canes look to tame Wild

Projected Lineup 16x9 Away (20)
By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
@Canes Hurricanes.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Frederik Andersen between the pipes as they take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

He and Pyotr Kochetkov have alternated starts since Andersen returned from injury last month, and with Kochetkov getting the nod in Winnipeg on Tuesday, it seems likely Andersen will lead the Canes out in Minnesota.

The Danish backstop took his first loss since Oct. 11 last Saturday but stands 6-2-0 on the year with a 2.12 GAA and .913 SV%.

The only question remaining is if the team runs the same 11-7 formation it did on Tuesday in Winnipeg, when Scott Morrow logged just under 11 minutes in his first action of the 2024-25 campaign, or if it rolls out a more traditional 12-6 formation with Juha Jaaska potentially available to return to the forward corps.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -190

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

*Final Scratch TBD

Forwards

Blake - Aho - Rantanen

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Jaaska* - Roslovic

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Morrow*

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

TBD

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis and Rantanen with Burns

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Roslovic and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

News Feed

Preview: February 6 at Minnesota

A Midseason Check-In On The Chicago Wolves

Recap: Special Teams 'The Difference' In Shutout Loss To Jets

Projected Lineup: February 4 at Winnipeg

Preview: February 4 at Winnipeg

Canes Recall Scott Morrow From Chicago

Canes Recall Riley Stillman From Chicago Wolves

Recap: Canes' Point Streak Snapped By Kings

Canes Assign Riley Stillman To Chicago Wolves

Projected Lineup: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

Preview: February 1 vs. Los Angeles

Canes Recall Ryan Suzuki From Chicago Wolves

Suzuki's Long Road To The NHL Pays Off With Whirlwind Debut

Canes Recall Riley Stillman From Chicago Wolves

Recap: Rantanen Scores, Suzuki Debuts In Canes' Win Over Blackhawks

Canes Recall Ryan Suzuki From Chicago

Projected Lineup: January 30 vs. Chicago

Aho, Rantanen Named To Finland's 4 Nations Face-Off Leadership Group