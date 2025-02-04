Projected Lineup: February 4 at Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Man. - Andrei Svechnikov is slated to return to the lineup for the Carolina Hurricanes as they battle the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old returned to practice on Monday after missing Carolina's last game with an upper-body injury, assuming his usual spot on the right side of Taylor Hall and Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Svechnikov's last road appearance saw him bag two goals and an assist in a 4-0 win over the New York Rangers - his third performance with three or more points this season.

For the first time since that New York road trip, the Canes could be able to ice their regular roster after an illness kept several players out for a game or two over the past week and a half. Juha Jaaska was the only one to miss Monday's practice with the bug, but he was back on the ice with the group on Tuesday morning.

After being recalled from Chicago yesterday, Scott Morrow skated as an extra defenseman on Tuesday morning. Rod Brind'Amour did not confirm if or when Morrow would draw into the lineup but said the young blueliner had at least earned another look at the NHL level.

"Watching him from the start of the season to now, he's getting better and better, and it just felt like it was a good time to give him an opportunity," said Brind'Amour. "How much we play him, I don't know, all that's going to take care of itself. But I think he was deserving to get this opportunity."

Assuming the Canes' recent rotation in net continues, Pyotr Kochetkov (19-9-3 | 2.47 GAA | .903 SV%) would be in line to return to the crease after Frederik Andersen (6-2-0 | 2.12 GAA | .913 SV%) played on Saturday.

Kochetkov has helped guide the Canes to points in six straight outings (4-0-2) and has not allowed more than three goals since Dec. 27. Conversely, should the team elect to go with Andersen, the Danish backstop suffered his first loss since Oct. 11 on Saturday, but still stands an impressive 6-2 on the season.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Blake - Aho - Rantanen

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Svechnikov

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Robinson - Roslovic - Jaaska

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Tyson Jost (Lower-Body Injury | Out "Long-Term" As Of Jan. 2)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Scott Morrow

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis and Rantanen with Burns

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Roslovic and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere