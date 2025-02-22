Projected Lineup: February 22 at Toronto

Jost, Rantanen expected to return to the lineup

Projected Lineup 16x9 Away (21)
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

TORONTO - After dazzling the hockey world over the last week with his performances in the 4 Nations Face-Off, Jaccob Slavin will be back in the Carolina Hurricanes' lineup on Saturday as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"The human eraser", as dubbed by longtime NHLer-turned-analyst P.K. Subban, Slavin averaged 23:16 for the United States, seventh-best among all players at the tournament.

The trusty #74 will be back on the same team as event champion Seth Jarvis, who is expected to be on a line with Mikko Rantanen. Last month's acquisition missed Carolina's final game before the break due to a lower-body injury.

Speaking of lower-body injuries, Tyson Jost is set to make his return for the first time since Dec. 31. The first-year Hurricane missed 19 games after getting banged up in Columbus.

In net, Pyotr Kochetkov is in line to make his 35th start of the season. 20-10-3, including a win over Utah just before the two-week gap, he is 4-1 in five career starts against Toronto.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -125

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Rantanen

Hall - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Svechnikov - Staal - Martinook

Robinson - Jost - Roslovic

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Andersen]

-

Injuries

William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov and Rantanen with Burns

PP2: Blake, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Gostisbehere

News Feed

Preview: February 22 at Toronto

Notebook: Canes Ready To Get Back To Game Action

Jarvis, Canada Win 4 Nations Face-Off Championship

4 Nations Face-Off Championship Preview

How Did The Canes Spend Their Break?

Injury Report: Jost 'Should Be Good To Go' As Canes Get Set To Resume Play

Checking In With The Canes At The 4 Nations Face-Off

Canes Recall Stillman From Chicago

What To Watch For The Rest Of The 2024-25 Regular Season

At The Break: Looking Back At The Canes' Season So Far

Preview: Canes At The 4 Nations Face-Off

After The Storm: Inside Carolina's Win Over Utah

Recap: Jarvis, Aho Help Canes Hit Break On A High Note 

Canes Assign Jaaska and Morrow To Chicago

Projected Lineup: February 8 vs. Utah

Preview: February 8 vs. Utah

Recap: Canes Bottled Up By Minnesota

Projected Lineup: February 6 at Minnesota