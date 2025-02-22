Projected Lineup: February 22 at Toronto

TORONTO - After dazzling the hockey world over the last week with his performances in the 4 Nations Face-Off, Jaccob Slavin will be back in the Carolina Hurricanes' lineup on Saturday as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.
"The human eraser", as dubbed by longtime NHLer-turned-analyst P.K. Subban, Slavin averaged 23:16 for the United States, seventh-best among all players at the tournament.
The trusty #74 will be back on the same team as event champion Seth Jarvis, who is expected to be on a line with Mikko Rantanen. Last month's acquisition missed Carolina's final game before the break due to a lower-body injury.
Speaking of lower-body injuries, Tyson Jost is set to make his return for the first time since Dec. 31. The first-year Hurricane missed 19 games after getting banged up in Columbus.
In net, Pyotr Kochetkov is in line to make his 35th start of the season. 20-10-3, including a win over Utah just before the two-week gap, he is 4-1 in five career starts against Toronto.
-
-
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Jarvis - Aho - Rantanen
Hall - Kotkaniemi - Blake
Svechnikov - Staal - Martinook
Robinson - Jost - Roslovic
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Goaltenders
Kochetkov
[Backup: Andersen]
-
Injuries
William Carrier (Lower-Body Injury | Out "A Couple of Months" As Of Jan. 24)
Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)
Scratches
Riley Stillman
-
PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Svechnikov and Rantanen with Burns
PP2: Blake, Hall, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Gostisbehere