Projected Lineup: ECF Game 1 vs. FLA

RALEIGH, N.C. - After missing Carolina's Game 5 win over Washington in Round 2, Jalen Chatfield's status remains up in the air as his team kicks off the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Chatfield returned to practice with the team for the first time this morning, which Rod Brind'Amour called "a good sign," but noted that the team has not yet made a final decision on the blueliner's status for Game 1.

Should Chatfield miss a second straight game, Scott Morrow would be in line for his first Stanley Cup Playoff outing after operating alongside Shayne Gostisbehere at morning skate. Alexander Nikishin replaced Chatfield in Round 2, but Brind'Amour pointed to a handful of factors that make Morrow the more likely choice for tonight's tilt.

"He's been around a little longer, knows our system a little better than I think Niki (Nikishin) does and he played well when he came up [during the regular season]," said the Canes' coach. "There's a righty-lefty [factor] that does matter, a little bit. Those little things help, and I think he's earned the right to have a shot, so we'll see."

Up front, Brind'Amour is expected to roll out the same group of forwards that topped the Caps last Thursday, with no changes to the order. And despite not appearing on the ice for morning skate, Frederik Andersen will be between the pipes for Carolina this evening, looking to continue his stellar start to the playoffs.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -120

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Roslovic - Stankoven

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Walker

Gostisbehere - Chatfield/Morrow

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

Jalen Chatfield (Undisclosed Injury | Day-To-Day)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Mark Jankowski (Undisclosed Injury | Day-To-Day)

Scratches

Juha Jaaska

Tyson Jost

Alexander Nikishin

Ty Smith

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Blake, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Hall, Kotkaniemi, Roslovic and Stankoven with Burns