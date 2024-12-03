Projected Lineup: December 3 vs. Seattle

RALEIGH, N.C. - After missing the last four games due to concussion protocol, Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to return to the Carolina Hurricanes' crease as they take on the Seattle Kraken tonight.

The 25-year-old goaltender started the season 10-2 before he had to be removed from the Canes' game in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23. He was the second-fastest NHL backstop to reach 10 wins this season, trailing only Connor Hellebuyck of Winnipeg when he reached the feat last month.

In front of Kochetkov, the team is expected to debut some new forward lines.

Martin Necas will look to get back on the horse after being held without a point in back-to-back games for the first time this season. While he and Sebastian Aho skated together for a bit at five-on-five amid last month's loss in Colorado, tonight is expected to be the first time since last December that the two are starting a game on the same line.

As a whole, the team will be looking to bounce back from their first time being shut out this season on Saturday in Florida.

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -275

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Robinson - Aho - Necas

Svechnikov - Drury - Roslovic

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Kotkaniemi - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Martin]

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns