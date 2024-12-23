Projected Lineup: December 23 at Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Dustin Tokarski between the pipes as they wrap up a back-to-back set heading into the holiday break.
Tokarski (1-0-0 | 1.00 GAA | .961 SV%) would be making his second appearance in a Canes sweater after turning aside 27 shots in a win on Dec. 15 - his first NHL game since Feb. 18, 2023.
Up front, Rod Brind'Amour is expected to roll out the same group that knocked off the New York Rangers on Sunday. Sebastian Aho enters the tilt with points in four straight and has recorded 24 points (12G, 12A) in 22 career games against the Predators. On the back end, Jalen Chatfield is slated to appear in NHL game #200 if he suits up in Nashville.
Friday's Lineup at Washington...
Forwards
Robinson - Aho - Jarvis
Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Carrier
Roslovic - Jost - Blake
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Goaltenders
Tokarski
[Backup: Kochetkov]
Injuries
Jack Drury (Hand | Out "At Least Four Weeks" From Dec. 12)
Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)
Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)
Scratches
N/A
(Riley Stillman was assigned to Chicago this afternoon.)
PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere
PP2: Blake, Jost, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns