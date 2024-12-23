Projected Lineup: December 23 at Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Dustin Tokarski between the pipes as they wrap up a back-to-back set heading into the holiday break.

Tokarski (1-0-0 | 1.00 GAA | .961 SV%) would be making his second appearance in a Canes sweater after turning aside 27 shots in a win on Dec. 15 - his first NHL game since Feb. 18, 2023.

Up front, Rod Brind'Amour is expected to roll out the same group that knocked off the New York Rangers on Sunday. Sebastian Aho enters the tilt with points in four straight and has recorded 24 points (12G, 12A) in 22 career games against the Predators. On the back end, Jalen Chatfield is slated to appear in NHL game #200 if he suits up in Nashville.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds...

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -130

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Friday's Lineup at Washington...

Forwards

Robinson - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Roslovic - Jost - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Tokarski

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

Jack Drury (Hand | Out "At Least Four Weeks" From Dec. 12)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

N/A

(Riley Stillman was assigned to Chicago this afternoon.)

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Jost, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns