Projected Lineup: December 20 at Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to make any changes to their lineup as they go for a third consecutive win on Friday against the Washington Capitals.
Pyotr Kochetkov recorded his ninth career shutout on Tuesday against the Islanders, turning away all 32 shots faced. Now 13-5 on the season, the Canes have earned a point in all five of Kochetkov's career games played (3-0-2) against the Caps.
As far as the cast of skaters goes, Martin Necas has had great success against Washington throughout his time in the league. In 15 career games against them, Necas has 17 points, including a three-point performance during the meeting between the two sides at Lenovo Center last month.
-
-
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Robinson - Aho - Jarvis
Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Carrier
Roslovic - Jost - Blake
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Goaltenders
Kochetkov
[Backup: Tokarski]
-
Injuries
Jack Drury (Hand | Out "At Least Four Weeks" From Dec. 12)
Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)
Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)
Scratches
Riley Stillman
-
PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere
PP2: Blake, Jost, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns