Projected Lineup: December 20 at Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to make any changes to their lineup as they go for a third consecutive win on Friday against the Washington Capitals.

Pyotr Kochetkov recorded his ninth career shutout on Tuesday against the Islanders, turning away all 32 shots faced. Now 13-5 on the season, the Canes have earned a point in all five of Kochetkov's career games played (3-0-2) against the Caps.

As far as the cast of skaters goes, Martin Necas has had great success against Washington throughout his time in the league. In 15 career games against them, Necas has 17 points, including a three-point performance during the meeting between the two sides at Lenovo Center last month.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Robinson - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Carrier

Roslovic - Jost - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Tokarski]

Injuries

Jack Drury (Hand | Out "At Least Four Weeks" From Dec. 12)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Jost, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns