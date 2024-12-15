Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Columbus

RALEIGH, N.C. - Dustin Tokarski will make his first start as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes as the team hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Rod Brind'Amour shared the news pre-game, referencing that it has been a while since Tokarski has last placed (11/30) and saying that the team wants to "get him up to speed." Pyotr Kochetkov, who has played the team's last five games since returning from injury, will back up.

It will be the first NHL action for the 35-year-old Tokarski since February 18, 2023, when he was between the pipes for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Unsigned to start the season, the veteran went 4-1 with a .933 save percentage with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) after joining the team on a professional tryout and was signed to a contract by the Hurricanes on December 2.

Up front, Jesperi Kotkaniemi will play despite missing Saturday's practice. Brind'Amour said both yesterday and today that the center is fine.

-

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Robinson - Aho - Jarvis

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Carrier/Roslovic

Carrier/Roslovic - Jost - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Tokarski

[Backup: Kochetkov]

-

Injuries

Jack Drury (Hand | Out "At Least A Few Weeks" From Dec. 12)

Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Scratches

Riley Stillman

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Jost, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns