Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Columbus

RALEIGH, N.C. - Dustin Tokarski will make his first start as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes as the team hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.
Rod Brind'Amour shared the news pre-game, referencing that it has been a while since Tokarski has last placed (11/30) and saying that the team wants to "get him up to speed." Pyotr Kochetkov, who has played the team's last five games since returning from injury, will back up.
It will be the first NHL action for the 35-year-old Tokarski since February 18, 2023, when he was between the pipes for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Unsigned to start the season, the veteran went 4-1 with a .933 save percentage with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) after joining the team on a professional tryout and was signed to a contract by the Hurricanes on December 2.
Up front, Jesperi Kotkaniemi will play despite missing Saturday's practice. Brind'Amour said both yesterday and today that the center is fine.
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Robinson - Aho - Jarvis
Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Carrier/Roslovic
Carrier/Roslovic - Jost - Blake
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Orlov - Chatfield
Gostisbehere - Walker
Goaltenders
Tokarski
[Backup: Kochetkov]
Injuries
Jack Drury (Hand | Out "At Least A Few Weeks" From Dec. 12)
Frederik Andersen (Knee | Out 8-12 Weeks From Nov. 22)
Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)
Scratches
Riley Stillman
PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere
PP2: Blake, Jost, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns