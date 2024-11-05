Preview: November 5 vs. Philadelphia

Canes seek seventh straight victory on Tuesday

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes continue their homestand with a divisional clash against the Philadelphia Flyers at Lenovo Center.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 5

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -250

Canes Record: 8-2-0 (16 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday, Nov. 3

Flyers Record: 4-7-1 (9 Points, 8th - Metro Division)

Flyers Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 2

Last Game...

  • The Canes won their sixth straight game with a steady 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.
  • Martin Necas stayed hot with a goal and two assists, stretching his point streak to six games.
  • Dmitry Orlov scored twice against his former club in the win.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 19 of 21 shots to earn his own fourth consecutive victory.

Heating Up...

  • The Canes' current six-game winning streak is the club's lengthiest since a seven-game streak in 2022-23.
  • Carolina's eight victories (8-2-0) thus far are the second-most in franchise history through its first 10 games of a season, behind 2021-22 (9-1-0).
  • The Canes closed out the month of October with seven wins, marking the fifth time in franchise history the team has recorded seven or more wins in October.

In Net...

  • Rod Brind'Amour has not yet confirmed a starting goaltender for tonight's game.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov has started, and won, each of the last three games in Frederik Andersen's absence and was given the day off on Monday.
  • Spencer Martin has not yet appeared in game action since being recalled on Oct. 28, but went 1-1-1 with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) to start the season.

Czech Him Out...

  • The beat goes on for Martin Necas, who posted another three points (1G, 2A) on Sunday to push his point streak to six games and reach a team-leading 18 points (6G, 12A) on the year.
  • Carolina's #88 was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week on Monday after co-leading the league with nine points (3G, 6A) in three games.
  • Necas has recorded multiple points in three straight games - a career-best streak - as well as in six of his last eight outings.

Milestone Watch...

  • Sebastian Aho is one game-winning goal away from passing Ron Francis for the franchise record with 58.
  • Eric Robinson is four points shy of 100 NHL points.
  • Sean Walker is three points away from 100 NHL points.

On The Other Side...

  • Philadelphia is coming off a 3-0 shutout loss at home to the Boston Bruins on Saturday and is kicking off a three-game road swing tonight.
  • Travis Konecny (10pts) and 19-year-old Matvei Michkov (9pts) lead the Flyers offensively, while Samuel Ersson has seen the bulk of starts between the pipes but left Saturday's game with an undisclosed injury.
  • Michkov was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for October after posting nine points in 11 games, but has been held off the scoresheet for four consecutive contests.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Defenseman Riley Stillman (lower-body injury) has been practicing with the team since the onset of training camp, originally in a no-contact sweater. He graduated to a regular practice sweater in mid-October, but there is currently no timetable for his Hurricanes debut.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a lower-body injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, October 26. Rod Brind'Amour said on Thursday, October 31 that the goaltender is week-to-week.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday and return to game action on Thursday against the Penguins.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Nov. 7 vs. Pittsburgh | Tickets | Parking

