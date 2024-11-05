Preview: November 5 vs. Philadelphia

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes continue their homestand with a divisional clash against the Philadelphia Flyers at Lenovo Center.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 5

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -250

Canes Record: 8-2-0 (16 Points, T-2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday, Nov. 3

Flyers Record: 4-7-1 (9 Points, 8th - Metro Division)

Flyers Last Game: 3-0 Loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 2