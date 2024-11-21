Preview: November 21 at New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to stretch their win streak to four on Thursday as they take on the New Jersey Devils in the latter half of a back-to-back.

-

When: Thursday, November 21

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes +100

-

Canes Record: 14-4-0 (28 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, November 20

-

Devils Record: 12-7-2 (26 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Devils Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, November 16