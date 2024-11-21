Preview: November 21 at New Jersey

Canes continue their three-game road trip in the Garden State

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
NEWARK, N.J. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to stretch their win streak to four on Thursday as they take on the New Jersey Devils in the latter half of a back-to-back.

When: Thursday, November 21

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes +100

Canes Record: 14-4-0 (28 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, November 20

Devils Record: 12-7-2 (26 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Devils Last Game: 4-0 Loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, November 16

Last Game...

  • Carolina used three goals in the third period to pull away from the Flyers on Wednesday.
  • Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, and Jack Roslovic all scored in the first seven minutes of the final frame, breaking open what had been a 1-1 game after 40 minutes.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov improved to 10-2 in net, stopping 18 out of 19 shots faced.

Previous Meetings This Season...

  • October 15: Jackson Blake scored his first NHL goal and Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 32 out of 34 shots faced in a 4-2 Canes victory at Lenovo Center.

R.I.P. The Streak...

  • Martin Necas was held off the scoresheet on Wednesday, snapping his 13-game point streak.
  • During the run #88 posted 10 goals, 17 assists, and 27 points, and enters Thursday's play third among all NHL skaters in scoring with 30 points.

Franchise Fishy...

  • With the decisive tally in the third period last night, Sebastian Aho passed Ron Francis for the franchise lead in game-winning goals scored, notching his 58th to help the Canes top the Flyers.
  • Aho now has three GWGs on the year after recording a career-high 10 in 2023-24.

In Net...

  • With Pyotr Kochetkov earning the win last night, it is expected that the Canes will turn to Spencer Martin this evening.
  • Martin is coming off of his first NHL shutout on Saturday, recording a 24-save perfect game against the Ottawa Senators. He has never faced the New Jersey Devils in his career.

On The Other Side...

  • A well-rested New Jersey club enters tonight's tilt looking to avenge a 4-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning last Saturday.
  • The Devils have won five of their last seven outings and have lost just three times in November, but strangely, each of those defeats has come in shutout fashion.
  • Led by Jesper Bratt (24pts), Jack Hughes (22pts) and Nico Hischier (20pts), New Jersey boasts the fifth-best power play in the NHL at 28.6% and is scoring an average of 3.43 goals per game (8th in NHL).
  • New Jersey is set in net. Offseason acquisition Jacob Markstrom has settled in well, posting an 8-5-0 record alongside a .907 sv% and 2.58 GAA, while veteran backup Jake Allen boasts a .916 sv% and a 2.30 GAA through seven starts.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a lower-body injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 26. Initially expected to only be week-to-week, Rod Brind'Amour said on Nov. 15 that the veteran goaltender will be out "way longer" than that. The Canes' coach also confirmed that the injury is not related to the blood-clotting issue Andersen dealt with last season.
  • Forward Seth Jarvis (upper-body injury) was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 16 and has missed Carolina's last three games. The forward returned to practice on Tuesday in a no-contact sweater and is not currently traveling with the team, but Rod Brind'Amour said Wednesday that he may join the group at some point during the trip.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will travel to Columbus immediately following tonight's game and take on the Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena.
  • Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 23 at Columbus | 7:00 p.m.
  • Next Home Game: Monday, Nov. 25 vs. Dallas | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking

