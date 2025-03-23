Preview: March 23 at Anaheim

Canes look to get back on track after their first loss in three weeks on Saturday

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Carolina Hurricanes cap off their final West Coast swing of the regular season with a visit to the Anaheim Ducks.

When: Sunday, March 23

Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -210

Canes Record: 42-23-4 (88 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 7-2 Loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, March 22

Ducks Record: 30-31-8 (68 Points, 6th - Pacific Division)

Ducks Last Game: 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday, March 20

Last Game...

  • The Canes had their eight-game win streak snapped on Saturday, shellacked 7-2 by the Los Angeles Kings.
  • Dmitry Orlov scored the first one for Carolina and Mark Jankowski moved his total to five goals in six games with the team.

Previous Meetings vs. ANA...

  • January 12: The Hurricanes battled back with two goals in the third period to earn a point before falling 3-2 in overtime at Lenovo Center.

Morrow Continues Shining...

  • Returning to the lineup because Shayne Gostisbehere was under the weather, rookie Scott Morrow had another outstanding showing on Saturday in Los Angeles. Now registering a point in three consecutive games played, he also skated a season-high 21:16.
  • Whether his services will be needed again today or not, the 22-year-old has given plenty to be excited about when thinking about the future of the blue line.

In Net...

  • With Pyotr Kochetkov (25-12-3 | 2.49 GAA | .903 SV%) playing yesterday in Los Angeles, Frederik Andersen (10-5-0 | 2.08 GAA | .915 SV%) is expected to get the nod against his former team.
  • Andersen has won his last four starts and allowed two goals or fewer in his last five games played. In 128 career games against the Pacific Division, he is 78-26-16 with a .927 save percentage.

On The Other Side...

  • The Ducks remain scratching and clawing to stay in the Western Conference playoff picture, sitting nine points out of a Wild Card spot entering Sunday's play.
  • With 14 games left on their regular season schedule, they've won three of their last four games, including a pair over the Nashville Predators.
  • 22-year-old forward Mason MacTavish has been leading the way as of late for Anaheim, giving the group 16 points in his last 15 games.
  • Greg Cronin's team has had some trouble on the man advantage this season though, ranking 31st in the NHL with their 13.0% success rate. They've also struggled mightily in the faceoff dot, sitting dead last in the league by winning just 44.4% of draws.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Seth Jarvis left Saturday's game in Los Angeles with an undisclosed injury. Rod Brind'Amour said post-game that the forward "looks fine, but you never know when they wake up the next day."
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere did not play on Saturday because he was under the weather. Rod Brind'Amour shared pre-game that there is an illness going through the locker room.
  • Forward Jordan Staal suffered a lower-body injury on Mar. 20 in San Jose. He did not practice on Friday and did not play on Saturday against Los Angeles.
  • Forward Andrei Svechnikov suffered an upper-body injury on March 8. On Mar. 20, Rod Brind'Amour said that he hopes to have Svechnikov back in the lineup this weekend.
  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum." On Mar. 19, Carrier resumed skating by himself.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly back to Raleigh on Monday. They are then scheduled to return to game action on Tuesday against Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators.
  • Next Home Game: Tuesday, March 25 vs. Nashville | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

