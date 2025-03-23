Preview: March 23 at Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Carolina Hurricanes cap off their final West Coast swing of the regular season with a visit to the Anaheim Ducks.
When: Sunday, March 23
Puck Drop: 8:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -210
Canes Record: 42-23-4 (88 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 7-2 Loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, March 22
Ducks Record: 30-31-8 (68 Points, 6th - Pacific Division)
Ducks Last Game: 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday, March 20