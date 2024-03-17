Preview: March 17 at Ottawa

Canes go for a sixth win in seven games on Sunday

LeadGraphic_317_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

OTTAWA - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to sweep a set of three games in four days when they face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Center on Sunday.

-

When: Sunday, March 17

Puck Drop: 6 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -170

-

Canes Record: 41-20-6 (88 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Win (SO) over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, March 16

-

Senators Record: 28-33-4 (60 Points, 8th, Atlantic Division)

Senators Last Game: 4-3 Win (OT) over the New York Islanders on Saturday, March 16

Previous Meetings This Season

  • October 11: Carolina uses five different goal-scorers to take a 5-3 win from the Senators on Opening Night.
  • December 12: The Canes snapped a four-game losing streak in Ottawa, winning 4-1 and turning a corner in their season.

Last Time Out

  • Carolina trailed 4-2 with 1:33 to go in regulation on Saturday night in Toronto.  They won in a shootout, 5-4.
  • Sebastian Aho scored twice in the final 92 seconds to force overtime, giving the Canes at least one point in a game that they had 0.5% chance of winning.
  • In the shootout, Jake Guentzel emerged as the hero, scoring in the bottom of the third round.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov got the win in net, stopping 36 and then all three in the skills competition.

Don't Count Us Out

  • The Canes became just the second team this season to rally to win from a multi-goal deficit with less than 2:00 left in the third period on Saturday, joining the Ducks in their win over the Bruins on Oct. 26.

Special Special Teams

  • Two of Carolina's four goals in regulation came on special teams, their first multi-goal game since January 24.
  • The true star of the show was the penalty kill though, going 4/4 against a potent Toronto man advantage.
  • Carolina’s penalty kill is now improving to 56-for-61 over the team’s last 18 games (91.8%).
  • They've held the opposing power play scoreless in 18 of their last 23 contests, and their 46 games without a power-play goal allowed lead the NHL in 2023-24. 

Top Dogs Lead The Way

  • Recording his sixth three-point game of the season last night, Aho now has nine points in the team's last seven games.
  • Joined by Andrei Svechnikov, who also has nine points in the last seven outings, the two have continued to produce points for the group.

In Net

  • Since Frederik Andersen returned last Thursday, the Canes have gone with a rotation of him and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes.  With Kochetkov having played last night, it could be Andersen's turn again this evening.
  • "Zilla" is 3-0 since returning from a blood-clotting issue that held him out of the lineup for over four months, earning wins over Montreal, Calgary, and Florida.
  • His last appearance was against the Panthers on Thursday, stopping all 21 shots faced in a shutout victory.

On The Other Side

  • Although it will be another postseason without hockey in Ottawa, the Senators enter the contest winners of three straight.
  • Tim Stutzle's led the way with five points in those three wins, but the team's defense has been better, allowing just six total goals in those three contests.
  • Goaltending has been a sour spot for the group all season long, as their team save percentage of .888 ranks last among all NHL teams.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jack Drury suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday, March 9. He will be "out for a while", per Rod Brind'Amour.  He is not with the team on the current three-game road trip.
  • Forward Teuvo Teravainen suffered an upper-body injury on Thursday, March 14.  He missed Saturday's game in Toronto and will not play tonight against Ottawa.  Rod Brind'Amour said that injury is not serious and he doesn't not expect #86 to be out of the lineup long-term.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters for all three games on this road trip because of Toronto wearing their white St. Pats jerseys on Saturday.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Long Island post-game and they're scheduled to be off on Monday.  They'll get back to game action on Tuesday night against the Islanders.

