Preview: March 17 at Ottawa

OTTAWA - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to sweep a set of three games in four days when they face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Center on Sunday.

-

When: Sunday, March 17

Puck Drop: 6 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -170

-

Canes Record: 41-20-6 (88 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Win (SO) over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, March 16

-

Senators Record: 28-33-4 (60 Points, 8th, Atlantic Division)

Senators Last Game: 4-3 Win (OT) over the New York Islanders on Saturday, March 16