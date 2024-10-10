Notebook: Ready To Raise Up

Someone who is certainly amped up and made himself the biggest storyline in training camp is forward Jackson Blake.

From July 1, when General Manager Eric Tulsky said that the team had, "some players who are just a little bit away from the NHL who are ready to step into NHL roles," it felt like the door was open for one of the team's prospects to crack this October 11 lineup.

Sure enough, thanks to an impressive Prospects Showcase and a standout preseason, the 2021 fourth-round draft pick emerged as the guy.

"I'm super ecstatic. Super pumped to be here," Blake said following Wednesday's practice, going on to share that he found out on Sunday that he'd made the team. "I'm just super fortunate (for the) opportunity."

Skating alongside Eric Robinson and Jack Drury at practice the last two days, Blake has been known as an energetic player with a penchant for highlight reel goals. Finishing third in voting for the Hobey Baker Award this spring, the 21-year-old became only the second sophomore at the University of North Dakota in the last 30 years to hit the 100-point mark, the first to do so since Zach Parise (2003-04).

"He had a great preseason. Offseason [too], really," Rod Brind'Amour explained when asked about the decision to keep Blake on the roster. "He took big steps and earned his way to be here. We'll see where it goes. It's not written in stone, but he did all he could to get to this point."

Also skating on the team's second power-play unit with Brent Burns, Jack Drury, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Jack Roslovic, Blake knows that the work is not done and he'll have to perform to stick around for the long haul.

"[I still need to] work on managing the puck. In college, you can kind of get away with a lot of things and obviously, it's not as fast as it was in the preseason games," Blake admitted.

It won't be the first NHL game for the roster's newest member, who debuted in Columbus after signing his entry-level contract in April, but that doesn't mean there won't be any juice to tomorrow for him.

"I think this one will be a little more special. Last year it was the last game of the year. Now it's the start of a new season," Blake cheerfully shared. "It's pretty special being here, it's your dream as a kid. I'm super excited."