Know Before You Go: 2024-25 Season at Lenovo Center

Information you need to, or should, know before making your way to cheer on the Canes

10.1.24 Lenovo Center
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Ready, set, hockey.

The Canes kick off their 82-game marathon on Friday with Opening Night presented by Lenovo, beginning their 27th season in North Carolina.

As the team's fan base continues to grow, newcomers will ignite their fandom for the first time this season and we want to be sure to welcome them with open arms.

So whether you're coming to 1400 Edwards Mill Rd. for the first time or the 1,000th, here are some things you should know or resources that may be helpful to you before you go.

Before You Leave Home...

At The Arena...

  • Before getting out of your method of transportation, check to make sure that your bag, if you are bringing one, is compliant with Lenovo Center's bag policy.
  • Doors for weeknight games will open 60 minutes before puck drop. On Saturdays and Sundays, doors will open 90 minutes before puck drop. Select games are subject to change. Please refer to the gameday email you receive on gameday for specific door times.
  • Warmups will start approximately 31 minutes before the game's scheduled start time. Fans are welcome to make their way toward the glass to watch but are also asked to be respectful to those who have purchased their seats in that area.
  • Ready for food? Here are your concession options.
  • Want to see a birthday or celebration message up on the video board during an upcoming Canes game? Click here.
  • Looking to purchase some Canes gear? Carolina Pro Shop (formerly known as "The Eye") - the team's main store - is located behind Section 125. There are additional shops located around the building as well.
  • In need of First Aid? Visit the Rex Healthcare office located at Section 111 on the Main Concourse.
  • Lastly, if you're in need of other assistance while within the building, Guest Services is located behind Section 127 and is always there to help.

After The Game...

  • Realize that you left an item behind? Give Lenovo Center a call at 919-861-2300 ext. 2102 the following business day. Messages left at this extension will be returned by a member of the Lenovo Center Security Department.
  • Want to read up on all things about the game, or future games coming up? Visit the team's News section here.
  • Looking to stay connected to the fun or come back for more? Text SURGE to 919-705-0896 to get Canes news, ticket offers, and merch deals straight to your inbox.

