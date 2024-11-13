Montgomery, Panwar Recalled From Bloomington (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Wolves announced on Wednesday that Carolina Hurricanes-signed defenseman Bryce Montgomery and forward Sahil Panwar have been recalled from the Bloomington Bison (ECHL).

Montgomery, 21, has posted one goal in seven games with the Bison this season. In October he made his American Hockey League debut, playing in two games for Chicago against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Signed to an entry-level contract by the Canes earlier last month month, the Washington, D.C.-born blueliner was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the sixth round, 121st overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

Panwar, 22, has recorded one goal and two assists in nine games with Bloomington this year. The native of Mississauga, Ontario is on an AHL contract with Chicago and played for the Canes at September's Prospect Showcase.

Producing 54 points in 64 ECHL games last season, he also played in five AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Bloomington is 3-5-0-1 to start their inaugural season.

Chicago (3-5-1-0) is set to play three games in three days this weekend, taking on Grand Rapids, Manitoba, and Rockford on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. The Wolves have allowed just five goals in three games thus far in November.

All AHL games can be watched with a subscription to FloHockey.