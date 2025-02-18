Injury Report: Jost 'Should Be Good To Go' As Canes Get Set To Resume Play

Forward set to rejoin the team after missing 19 games

2.18.25 Jost IR
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - While the nine-day stretch without Hurricanes hockey may have been long and arduous for some, it appears the break was benficial for at least one member of the locker room.

Thanks to the rest and rehab skates, forward Tyson Jost, who has been out of the lineup since Dec. 31 due to a lower-body injury, is on the cusp of returning.

Prior to the break, Jost worked with the team at practices and morning skates in a yellow, non-contact jersey, but as the Canes got back to work on Tuesday at Invisalign Arena, he was a full participant. Centering Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic, the 26-year-old says he "should be good to go" and is now hoping to pick up where he left off before getting banged up in Columbus.

"When I got hurt, I felt like I was playing a really, really solid game. I liked where my game was going and I was making a difference every time I was out there," Jost shared following today's skate. "It was just kind of a weird, freak play where I felt something snap."

While it's certainly possible that roster moves take place leading up to Saturday's first game back in Toronto, if none do, Rod Brind'Amour is going to need Jost's services. Juha Jaaska, who was the recall option following Jost's injury, was reassigned to Chicago following the team's win on Feb. 8.

NYI@CAR: Jost scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

In additional injury news, Brind'Amour had no further update on William Carrier, who was ruled out 'for a few months' in January.

"He's a long ways away," the head coach said, before reiterating he's optimistic that the forward can return this year. "Hopefully we can use him at some point, but he's definitely [out] long-term."

The forward received several opinions on what was revealed to be a re-aggravation of an old lower-body injury, before ultimately undergoing surgery.

Carrier, 30, signed a six-year contract with the Canes last summer. Before going down with the injury, he had produced nine points (4-5--9) in 39 games and averaged 11:37 of ice time.

