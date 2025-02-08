Canes Assign Jaaska and Morrow To Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forward Juha Jaaska and defenseman Scott Morrow to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jaaska, 26, who made his NHL debut on Jan. 2 at Florida, has registered 0-4-4 in 17 games with the Hurricanes this season. The Helsinki, Finland native has recorded 16 points (7g, 9a) in 26 games with the Wolves in 2024-25. Jaaska registered 30 points (10g, 20a) in 57 Liiga (Finland) games with HIFK in 2023-24 while serving as an alternate captain. He added seven points (5g, 2a) in seven postseason games, leading his team in playoff goals and points. Jaaska tallied 142 points (51g, 91a) in 310 career Liiga games over nine seasons, all with HIFK. The 6’0”, 210-pound forward also recorded 22 points (11g, 11a) in 55 career Liiga postseason games and tallied four points (1g, 3a) in 14 career Champions Hockey League games with HIFK. Jaaska has represented his home country at the 2016 IIHF U18 World Championship, winning gold, as well as the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

Morrow, 22, made his season debut with the Hurricanes on Feb. 4 at Winnipeg. He has posted 29 points (10g, 19a) in 41 games with the Chicago Wolves this season to rank third in goals (tied) and assists on the club and fourth in points. He appeared in two games with the Hurricanes in 2023-24, making his NHL debut on April 12 at St. Louis. The blueliner spent the majority of last season with UMass, registering 30 points (6g, 24a) in 37 collegiate games to rank third in scoring among Hockey East defensemen and earn conference Third-Team All-Star honors. The 6’2”, 210-pound defenseman tallied 94 points (28g, 66a) in 109 games over three seasons at UMass. Morrow also tallied one assist in two USHL games with Youngstown in 2019-20 and played six USHL playoff games with Fargo in 2020-21. He played three seasons of prep hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary’s from 2018-21, posting 167 points (45g, 122a) in 129 games. The Darien, Conn., native was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 40th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the club on April 2, 2024.