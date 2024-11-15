Injury Report: Andersen To Be Out 'Way Longer' Than Initially Expected

Outlook regarding Kochetkov and Jarvis much more positive

11.15.24 IR w_ Fred
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The good news is that Rod Brind'Amour's updates regarding goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov and forward Seth Jarvis on Friday were perhaps more optimistic than once feared.

The bad news is that the Carolina Hurricanes are going to be without goaltender Frederik Andersen for a significant amount of time.

After getting "nicked up" in the team's win over Seattle on October 26, Andersen was slated to be reevaluated after a week, per Brind'Amour. However, things have taken a turn for the worse between now and then.

"The update I was given is that we were hoping that it was going to be week-to-week. Now I'd say it's going to be way longer," Brind'Amour said at Lenovo Center after the team's practice today. "Let's just leave it at that, because I don't have much to go on other than it's not week-to-week."

A tough blow to Carolina's crease, Andersen was outstanding in the first four games he played this season, going 3-1 and allowing a total of just six goals. His .941 save percentage ranked second among all NHL goaltenders at the time and his 1.48 goals-against-average was the best in the league.

Now, his locker has been cleared out and replaced with Spencer Martin's belongings.

The team may have to lean on Martin moving forward, and potentially Yaniv Perets.

Brind'Amour said that the team will probably have to recall a goalie because Kochetkov, who left Wednesday's game in Utah with an unspecified injury, is "doubtful" for tomorrow. The injury is not considered overly serious, but as Carolina opens a back-to-back set at home against Ottawa and St. Louis, they will likely need another body to field at least two healthy goaltenders.

Though nothing was official as of the early afternoon hours, Brind'Amour hinted that Perets, who made his NHL debut in relief last year, would likely be the guy called up.

Perets is 1-2 with Chicago of the American Hockey League this year but is coming off his best start at the level yet, earning a win over powerhouse Milwaukee on Saturday.

If it is not the 2023 NCAA Champion from Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, the only other signed option available is 19-year-old Ruslan Khazheyev.

As for Jarvis, the hope is that he'll return to practice next week.

Suffering an upper-body injury during the team's game in Colorado on Saturday, Brind'Amour didn't confirm nor deny that it was a re-aggravation of last year's shoulder injury, rather just saying that the team is "being really cautious" with him.

No. 24 did not play in the team's final two games of their most recent road trip and, like the two goalies, did not practice on Friday.

In his absence, Tyson Jost is expected to remain in the lineup.

Recalled on Sunday from Chicago (AHL), Jost scored in his team regular season debut, netting an insurance goal on Monday in Vegas.

