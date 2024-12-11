Hurricanes Recall Tyson Jost From Wolves

Forward has nine points in 14 AHL games this season

12.10.24 Jost
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Tyson Jost from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jost, 26, has registered one goal in seven appearances with the Hurricanes this season. He has scored four goals and earned five assists (9 points) in 14 AHL games with Chicago in 2024-25. The St. Albert, Alta., native recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 43 NHL games with Buffalo in 2023-24, and added 14 points (4g, 10a) in 25 AHL games with Rochester. Drafted by Colorado in the first round, 10th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft, Jost has registered 141 points (58g, 83a) in 463 career NHL games with Carolina, Colorado, Minnesota and Buffalo.

