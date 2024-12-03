Hurricanes Assign Tokarski To Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned goaltender Dustin Tokarski to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Tokarski, 35, has earned a record of 4-1-0 with a 1.61 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in five AHL games with the Chicago Wolves this season. Originally selected by the Lightning in the fifth round, 122nd overall, at the 2008 NHL Draft, he has appeared in 80 career NHL games with Tampa Bay, Montreal, Anaheim, Buffalo and Pittsburgh, going 23-34-12 with a 3.15 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. The Humboldt, Sask., native has played 428 career AHL games, earning a regular-season record of 220-147-40, with a 2.55 goals-against average and .911 save percentage, and winning Calder Cup championships in 2012 (Norfolk) and 2019 (Charlotte).