Game 6 To Require Canes 'Best Game Yet'

RALEIGH, N.C. - Through five games of the Stanley Cup Final, the Carolina Hurricanes have found different avenues to obtain their 3-2 series advantage.

They've produced quick-strike attacks, had some hot starts, gotten good goaltending, won the special teams battle, and received standout individual performances. Their forecheck has been business as usual, and their defensive prowess has remained a staple.

With all that said, the messaging from the group is that they've yet to put it all together in one 60-minute stretch.

It's something that's not supposed to come easy, especially in the final series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Vegas Golden Knights have their plan of attack and are going to have their way at times, too.

Their third appearance in the Final in the last nine years is no fluke. They have the necessary ingredients to be at this stage, all of which have been on display, and certainly were on display in a four-game ousting of the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche, earning them the right to be in this battle.

However, putting it all together for one game is an assignment the Canes believe they're capable of. Players and coaches believe they've taken steps forward in their latest two victories, and Thursday's Game 5 victory was the closest they've come yet.

Now, they're looking to snowball those performances into a potential series-closing contest on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

“I think for a lot of those games, we had a lot of good stretches and a lot of good chances and stuff like that. I think the last two, especially, we’ve done it for the majority of the game, the way we know we can play," Jackson Blake said ahead of the team's afternoon flight to Nevada. "Everyone’s buying in and everything like that. I think as the series goes on, and in any series, you kind of learn what the other team does, and you can kind of adjust your game a little bit to help you be successful in those things in the game. I think we’ve grown, just because we’ve gotten to know a little bit of what they do, and I think we can continue that.”

Winning the second period in Game 5 by a score of 2-0, it was finally a favorable frame after the Golden Knights had outscored Carolina 9-1 through the first quartet of middle stanzas.

"Through the first four (games), our second period seemed to really get us. I thought (Game 5) we did a good job at playing a full 60 (minutes)," Seth Jarvis chimed in. "We didn't really take any breaks. Sometimes the long change can really mess with you a little bit, and I thought we did a better job at managing that and stopping them from kind of getting up the ice quicker in those kinds of situations. I thought we did a good job at kind of focusing on the details and just playing our game."