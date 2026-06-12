Canes Remaining Focused While On The Cusp Of The Cup

RALEIGH, N.C. - Being one win away from winning the Stanley Cup is a wonderful thing.

The next time the Carolina Hurricanes touch the ice, each player has an opportunity to have their name chiseled into history, walking forever with their group of brothers.

However, the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, for many, also comes with added responsibilities.

Every member of the roster, coaching staff, training staff, equipment staff, etc., would tell you that they wouldn't be in this position without a support system that made countless sacrifices to get them where they are today. A lot of those people, rightfully, should be a part of the could-be celebration potentially coming on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. There are also those in secondary circles who think they should be a part of the celebration.

Figuring out those logistics of how to make it possible, and how to tell some no, is another beast. Booking last-second flights, setting up hotels, securing tickets, and all that's necessary can be overwhelming, to say the least.

Thankfully, after taking care of business in last night's Game 5 at Lenovo Center, the Canes have a pair of days between games to try and make it work, including a day off the ice on Friday.

"That's kind of part of it. It's one of those good problems to have," Rod Brind'Amour said as he met with the media on Zoom. "We're going to have to dial it in. I think that helps us, having a little bit of a two-day break, so they get some of this stuff out of the way today. Then, we're back to business here tomorrow."