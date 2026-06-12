Recap: Canes One Win From The Cup After Game 5 Victory

RALEIGH, N.C. - Highlighted by a pair of goals from Andrei Svechnikov and a three-assist showing from Nikolaj Ehlers, the Carolina Hurricanes toppled the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Thursday to take a 3-2 series lead in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

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An early delay-of-game penalty cost the Canes as Vegas took the first lead at 6:52, but the hosts remained unfazed. Just under five minutes later, Jordan Staal found twine for the fifth straight game, deflecting Ehlers' feed from the blue line to send the teams to intermission deadlocked at one.

Second periods had been a struggle for the Canes in recent games, but with the game hanging in the balance as it rounded the midway mark, two of their top dogs stepped up to flip the script.

First, it was Svechnikov electrifying the Raleigh faithful with a power-play snipe through the legs of Carter Hart at 11:58. Six minutes later, it was Sebastian Aho's turn. Taking a Sean Walker seam pass off his skate, Aho quickly worked the puck to his stick for a top-shelf finish at the side of the net.

Svechnikov's man-advantage magic came through again in the third period, after a scintillating setup from Ehlers in the high slot left him all alone for a tap-in and Carolina's largest lead of the night.

Vegas' Pavel Dorofeyev tucked home his second of the contest to cut that advantage back to two shortly after Svechnikov's double, but Brandon Bussi and Co. kept their opponent off the scoreboard the rest of the way. Notching his second career playoff win in as many starts, Bussi finished with 23 saves on 25 shots.