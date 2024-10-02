Community Preseason Game: Know Before You Go

Event to serve as fundraiser for Hurricane Helene relief efforts

24_HurricaneHelene_ReliefGraphics_2568x1444_ReliefEfforts copy
By Stormy
@StormyNHL Hurricanes.com

The Carolina Hurricanes will host their annual Preseason Community Game on Wednesday, Oct. 2 against the Nashville Predators, and all ticket revenue from the contest will benefit Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Below are items for fans to be aware of before they attend Wednesday’s game at Lenovo Center.

Hurricane Relief Efforts

  • Whether attending the game or not, fans can donate to hurricane relief efforts using one of the methods below:
    • Click here
    • Text CanesRelief to 41444 to receive a donation link texted to you
    • Text Canes to 76278 to sign up for our Hurricane Relief Auction, which will run until 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 2

Parking

  • Parking is free for all attendees
  • Select lots open at 4:00 p.m.
  • Fans have the ability to donate various intervals of money in lieu of their typical parking price by clicking here
  • Fans can donate $10 or $20 in the parking lots via cash or credit card payments

Gameday Procedures

  • Gates will open at 6 p.m.
  • The event is mostly general admission with some exceptions. Those exceptions are:
    • The first two rows closest to the ice (seats on the glass and the row immediately behind that)
    • Suites
    • The PNC Victory Club
  • Fans are not permitted to save seats for friends and family who are meeting them at a later time
  • A near-capacity crowd is expected, so fans are asked to please use all seats in a given row to accommodate all attendees
  • Season Ticket Members may not be able to sit in their typical seat given the nature of the event

Concessions

  • The following concessions items will be sold for $3.50 for the entirety of the event:
    • Soda
    • Tea & Lemonade
    • Water
    • Popcorn
    • Hot dogs
    • Nachos

