Canes Prospects at the 2025 World Juniors

RALEIGH, N.C. - The 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship gets underway on Thursday and it features three Carolina Hurricanes prospects.

Bradly Nadeau (Canada), Felix Unger Sorum, and Oskar Vuollet (Sweden) will each represent their country, trying to help them earn gold in Ottawa.

For Nadeau and Unger Sorum, it's a chance for them to flex their muscles, playing against peers their age after starting the season with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. While the two have both been important pieces to a surging Chicago squad that has won six games in a row, it was an easy decision for Canes brass to allow them the time away to compete in the tournament.

"It is an honor to represent one’s country in such an event," Canes Associate General Manager and Chicago Wolves General Manager Darren Yorke said. "This presents a valuable opportunity for both Bradly and Felix to apply the lessons they have acquired in Chicago and utilize them in the hope of securing a gold medal."

In his first pro season, Nadeau currently ranks second on the Wolves in scoring with 15 points in 22 games. One of the few players with NHL experience on the team, the 19-year-old is expected to play a big role for Canada over the next two weeks, skating on the team's first line and power play group in pre-tournament practices and exhibition contests.

The 2023 first-round pick is also arriving at the event hot, producing eight points in his last six games with the Wolves.