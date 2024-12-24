Canes Prospects at the 2025 World Juniors

Three drafted players to participate at the best U-20 event in the world

12.23.24 Nadeau Nucor BL
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship gets underway on Thursday and it features three Carolina Hurricanes prospects.

Bradly Nadeau (Canada), Felix Unger Sorum, and Oskar Vuollet (Sweden) will each represent their country, trying to help them earn gold in Ottawa.

For Nadeau and Unger Sorum, it's a chance for them to flex their muscles, playing against peers their age after starting the season with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. While the two have both been important pieces to a surging Chicago squad that has won six games in a row, it was an easy decision for Canes brass to allow them the time away to compete in the tournament.

"It is an honor to represent one’s country in such an event," Canes Associate General Manager and Chicago Wolves General Manager Darren Yorke said. "This presents a valuable opportunity for both Bradly and Felix to apply the lessons they have acquired in Chicago and utilize them in the hope of securing a gold medal."

In his first pro season, Nadeau currently ranks second on the Wolves in scoring with 15 points in 22 games. One of the few players with NHL experience on the team, the 19-year-old is expected to play a big role for Canada over the next two weeks, skating on the team's first line and power play group in pre-tournament practices and exhibition contests.

The 2023 first-round pick is also arriving at the event hot, producing eight points in his last six games with the Wolves.

For Unger Sorum, this season thus far has been one of adjustments. Carolina's second-round selection in 2023 is not only adapting to the North American game in his first year on this side of the pond, he's also been tasked with a lot of time at center.

Since the departure of Vincent Trocheck during the summer of 2022, the Canes have been without a true right-handed option down the middle. Dating back to training camp, Rod Brind'Amour and other members of the organization have expressed hope that Unger Sorum could eventually become that player who fills that void.

As for the here and now, Unger Sorum, like Nadeau, is expected to play a top-six role for Sweden and has an opportunity to display his strong puck-possession abilities, along with his high-level vision.

While fans of the Canes are likely familiar with Nadeau and Unger Sorum - two individuals expected to be a big part of the puzzle for the franchise in years to come - this tournament is an opportunity for Vuollet to further introduce himself.

Playing 25 of his 27 games this season with Skellefteå AIK of Sweden's top pro league, Yorke described the 19-year-old Vuollet as a "high-end offensive player" after selecting him in the fifth round of this summer's draft.

Like Unger Sorum, Vuollet played in the top six in both pre-tournament games on a roster that contains 16 NHL-drafted skaters.

What Could Have Been...

Russia remains banned from IIHF play, but had they been able to compete, the Canes would have had their fingerprints all over the roster.

We'll never know what their actual lineup would have looked like for the event, however, Dylan Griffing, who does a fantastic job for EP Rinkside, took his best guess. The result? SIX Carolina-drafted players.

It's no secret that Yorke and team have plucked their share of Russian-born players in the draft in recent years (11 in the last two years, to be exact), but this shows that they're not just darts thrown at the board, they're some of the best U-20 players in their country.

To view the schedule of World Juniors games that take place from December 26 - January 5, click here.

To learn more about Canes prospects, follow @CanesProspects on X.

News Feed

Recap: Canes' Late Spark Not Enough In Nashville

Projected Lineup: December 23 at Nashville

Canes Assign Riley Stillman To Chicago

Preview: December 23 at Nashville

Recap: Canes Storm Past Rangers On Sunday

Projected Lineup: December 22 at NY Rangers

Preview: December 22 at NY Rangers

Canes Reminisce On World Juniors Experiences

Recap: Canes Come Up Short Against Caps

Projected Lineup: December 20 at Washington

Preview: December 20 at Washington

Recap: Kochetkov 'The Difference' In Shutout Win Over Isles

Canes Announce Eric Staal Weekend Events

Projected Lineup: December 17 vs. NY Islanders

Preview: December 17 vs. NY Islanders

'Tick's A Pro': Dustin Tokarski Shines In Canes Debut

Rod Brind'Amour Awarded Membership To Order Of The Long Leaf Pine Society

Recap: Canes Bounce Back Against Blue Jackets