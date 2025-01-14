Canes Place Andersen On Injured Reserve

Smith recalled from AHL’s Chicago Wolves

1.24.25 Fred
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has placed goaltender Frederik Andersen on injured reserve. The team has also recalled defenseman Ty Smith from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Andersen, 35, who underwent knee surgery on Nov. 22, has missed Carolina’s last 37 games dating back to Oct. 28. He is 3-1-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and .941 save percentage in four games with the Hurricanes this season. The Herning, Denmark, native appeared in 16 games in 2023-24, compiling a 13-2-0 record with a 1.84 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. Anaheim’s third-round selection, 87th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft, Andersen has played 499 NHL games with the Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes, and has a career record of 298-128-52 with a 2.55 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.

Smith, 24, who made his Hurricanes debut on Dec. 28, has registered two points (1g, 1a) in eight games with the club this season. He has also posted 10 points (3g, 7a) with a plus-11 rating in 13 games with the Wolves in 2024-25. The Lloydminster, Alb, native spent the 2023-24 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, totaling 43 points (9g, 34a) in 63 games played. Originally selected by New Jersey in the first round, 17th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft, he has appeared in 131 career NHL games with New Jersey, Pittsburgh and Carolina, earning 49 points (9g, 40a) and totaling 52 penalty minutes.

