Canes 'Never Quit', Show Resolve In Game 2 Victory

From crawling out of a two-goal hole, to outcome-altering in-game tweaks, Carolina 'found a way'

5.5.26 ATS New
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - On the surface, it's another win for the top dog in the Eastern Conference.

Ho hum.

Just the seventh team since 2000 to start the Stanley Cup Playoffs 6-0, the Carolina Hurricanes were favored to take care of business on home ice against the Philadelphia Flyers, especially following a commanding Game 1 performance. They did, but it was no walk in the park.

Dissect the multitude of layers, and it may have made their flex that much stronger.

Falling behind on the scoreboard for the first time since April 7, a 1-0 deficit quickly became 2-0 in the opening stages of last night's affair. A delay-of-game penalty and a defensive zone turnover helped put Philadelphia on the front foot, both, in their own ways, atypical self-inflicted wounds.

At this time of year, the cliche is that "everything matters," and for a few moments, there was maybe some concern amongst the Caniacs for the first time this spring.

Was this the inevitable stumble?

Sort of.

Not a be-all and end-all one, though.

The tide of the contest started to turn when Nikolaj Ehlers halted Philadelphia's momentum with a power play goal of their own for Carolina. It was a necessary stopgap. Even then, it was an uphill climb left in front of them, not a snap-of-the-fingers shift.

In fact, it took exactly 41 minutes of game time and a tap on the shoulder to get all the way even.

As Carolina tried and tried again to beat Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar for a second time, the coaching staff was looking for someone to emerge from the muck. While Logan Stankoven's line has driven the bus for Rod Brind'Amour's group thus far in the postseason, they know they're going to need contributions from others.

The combination of Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, and Seth Jarvis, who had been together almost exclusively since the middle of January, was spinning its wheels. Combining for just seven points in the first five games of the postseason, it wasn't the production needed from the team's "top line."

Assistant Coach Jeff Daniels told Brind'Amour, "It's time."

Electing to switch Jarvis with Jordan Martinook, it was a coaching decision that the Canes' bench boss said, "doesn't always work", but it did last night.

On their very first shift together, the trio of Ehlers, Jarvis, and Jordan Staal broke through and provided the game-tying goal.

"It's always nice to see one go in, especially [given] I've had chances, and I haven't been doing it. To step up in a moment like that was huge," Jarvis said post-game. "Every time I'm with Jordo, stuff starts to go in. So hopefully, that kick-starts the rest of my playoffs and just keeps it rolling."

Even with the score leveled, the job wasn't finished.

Instead of rolling over following the late, deflating goal in regulation, Philadelphia came out swinging in the extra session. Putting up 15 shots in the 18:54 of overtime - more than they'd had in any period of regulation, and three times their third period output - Frederik Andersen was "the man" once again.

"He was the difference, right? In overtime, especially, we had that one bad shift and then took a penalty. They had plenty of opportunities to win the game. He was the difference there," Brind'Amour complimented. "That's where he really rose to the occasion. He enabled us to hang in there and enabled us to get the win."

The aforementioned win was solidified when former Flyer Sean Walker rushed up the ice with the puck, distributed to Taylor Hall, where he then produced a rebound chance he'd put back himself.

"Well, we don't quit," Ehlers reasoned of the comeback. "I think we've shown all year that if we keep playing the right way and keep putting pressure on their players every single shift, we will get back to playing some pretty good hockey, and create turnovers and a lot of good chances. We were able to do that tonight."

Hall-elujah

Taylor Hall rising as the overtime hero last night is hardly surprising.

Carolina's leading scorer in the postseason entering last night's play, he's been a force since the Winter Olympics break and even more so over the last two weeks.

What was surprising was hearing him tell reporters post-game that he "didn't love" parts of his game last night. Look beyond his game-concluding moment; he was impacting the game in several other areas. For every player asked about the winning goal, they all also spoke about Hall's effort in the dying seconds of the third period.

"He's been incredible. Almost more important than his goal was his block in the third with a couple of seconds left. You never know what happens there," Sean Walker appreciated. "For him to put his body on the line, and then get rewarded with a goal, I couldn't be happier for the guy."

Hall, tongue-in-cheek, said he channeled his inner "road hockey goalie" on the play.

"As you get older, and you play this game a while, you've got to figure out if you don't have your A-game, do you have your B- game? Or something close to that? You find a way to contribute, and that's hockey," the veteran humbly addressed. "That's the type of stuff that you know you're going to have to do... If you can manage to find a way to contribute and not be an anchor on your line, or whatever it may be, then you're good."

The mature approach goes a long way for his bench boss.

"There's a pro that just understands how to evaluate his game," Brind'Amour continued. "He knows, 'Maybe this isn't going good, I've got to do something else.' One thing about Hallsy that we know is that he wants to make a difference. And that goal, to me, kind of sums it up for me. You could almost tell when he grabbed it, 'I'm going to try and put this away.' He's got that flare to him, and obviously it worked tonight."

What's Next?

The Canes will practice at Lenovo Center at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Raleigh before flying to Philadelphia.

Game 3 takes place at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday at 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO MAX).

Next Game: Thursday, May 7 | Round 2, Game 3 at Philadelphia | 8:00 p.m. ET | How To Watch

Next Home Game (IF NECESSARY): Monday, May 11 | Round 2, Game 5 vs. Philadelphia | TIME TBD | Tickets | Parking

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Head to Carolina Ale House in Cary when the Canes are on the road for the team's official viewing events! Join Stormy, the Canes Crew, and more to watch the Canes compete.

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