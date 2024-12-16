Canes Assign Unger Sorum And Nadeau To World Junior Teams

Unger Sorum to represent Team Sweden; Nadeau to represent Team Canada

Nadeau_UngerSorum_1215

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forward Felix Unger Sorum to Team Sweden and forward Bradly Nadeau to Team Canada for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, taking place Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

Unger Sorum, 19, has registered seven points (2g, 5a) in 22 appearances with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) this season. In 2023-24, he recorded 15 points (3g, 12a) in 35 games with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), adding three points (1g, 2a) in six playoff appearances. The 6’0”, 184-pound right wing spent most of the 2022-23 season in Sweden’s top junior league, recording 46 points (10g, 36a) in 42 games with Leksands IF’s under-20 team and tying for the team lead in assists. He also tallied four points (3g, 1a) in two games at the under-18 level and skated in his first seven SHL games with Leksands IF, making his SHL debut against Lulea on Jan. 3. The Trondheim, Norway native has represented Sweden internationally on several occasions, earning a silver medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, a bronze medal at the 2024 IIHF World Championship and a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. Unger Sorum was selected by Carolina in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Nadeau, 19, has posted 15 points (6g, 9a) in 22 games with the Wolves in 2023-24. The 5’11”, 172-pound forward made his NHL debut with the Hurricanes on April 16, 2024, at Columbus after signing a three-year, entry-level contract following the conclusion of his collegiate season. Nadeau recorded 46 points (19g, 27a) in 37 NCAA games with the University of Maine in 2023-24 to lead the Black Bears in goals and points and tie his brother, Josh, for the team lead in assists. He was named a 2023-24 Hockey East Second Team All-Star and was also named to Hockey East’s All-Rookie Team. Among all NCAA Division I freshmen, Nadeau ranked tied for fifth in goals, sixth in points and tied for sixth in assists. Nadeau registered 113 points (45g, 68a) in 54 BCHL games with the Penticton Vees in 2022-23, and he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player after leading all BCHL skaters in goals, assists and points. He was also named the BCHL's playoff MVP that season, leading the league in goals (17) and ranking second in points (35). Nadeau won back-to-back league championships with Penticton (2022-23), recording 59 points (28g, 31a) in 34 BCHL postseason games. The St-Francois de Madawaska, N.B., native was selected 30th overall by the Hurricanes in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Recap: Canes Bounce Back Against Blue Jackets

Projected Lineup: December 15 vs. Columbus

Preview: December 15 vs. Columbus

Recap: Canes Shut Out By Senators

Bradly Nadeau Named To Canada's 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship Roster

Projected Lineup: December 13 vs. Ottawa

Preview: December 13 vs. Ottawa

Jack Drury Undergoes Hand Surgery

Injury Report: Drury To Undergo Surgery On Injured Hand

Hurricanes Recall Riley Stillman From Chicago

Hurricanes Recall Tyson Jost From Wolves

Recap: Canes Top Sharks With Third-Period Push

Hurricanes Assign Ty Smith To Chicago

Projected Lineup: December 10 vs. San Jose

Preview: December 10 vs. San Jose

Tokarski Brings Experience, Veteran Presence To Canes

Hurricanes Recall Ty Smith From Chicago

Recap: Canes' Second-Period Slip Proves Costly On Long Island