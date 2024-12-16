Canes Assign Unger Sorum And Nadeau To World Junior Teams

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forward Felix Unger Sorum to Team Sweden and forward Bradly Nadeau to Team Canada for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, taking place Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

Unger Sorum, 19, has registered seven points (2g, 5a) in 22 appearances with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) this season. In 2023-24, he recorded 15 points (3g, 12a) in 35 games with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), adding three points (1g, 2a) in six playoff appearances. The 6’0”, 184-pound right wing spent most of the 2022-23 season in Sweden’s top junior league, recording 46 points (10g, 36a) in 42 games with Leksands IF’s under-20 team and tying for the team lead in assists. He also tallied four points (3g, 1a) in two games at the under-18 level and skated in his first seven SHL games with Leksands IF, making his SHL debut against Lulea on Jan. 3. The Trondheim, Norway native has represented Sweden internationally on several occasions, earning a silver medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, a bronze medal at the 2024 IIHF World Championship and a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. Unger Sorum was selected by Carolina in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Nadeau, 19, has posted 15 points (6g, 9a) in 22 games with the Wolves in 2023-24. The 5’11”, 172-pound forward made his NHL debut with the Hurricanes on April 16, 2024, at Columbus after signing a three-year, entry-level contract following the conclusion of his collegiate season. Nadeau recorded 46 points (19g, 27a) in 37 NCAA games with the University of Maine in 2023-24 to lead the Black Bears in goals and points and tie his brother, Josh, for the team lead in assists. He was named a 2023-24 Hockey East Second Team All-Star and was also named to Hockey East’s All-Rookie Team. Among all NCAA Division I freshmen, Nadeau ranked tied for fifth in goals, sixth in points and tied for sixth in assists. Nadeau registered 113 points (45g, 68a) in 54 BCHL games with the Penticton Vees in 2022-23, and he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player after leading all BCHL skaters in goals, assists and points. He was also named the BCHL's playoff MVP that season, leading the league in goals (17) and ranking second in points (35). Nadeau won back-to-back league championships with Penticton (2022-23), recording 59 points (28g, 31a) in 34 BCHL postseason games. The St-Francois de Madawaska, N.B., native was selected 30th overall by the Hurricanes in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft.