Hurricanes Acquire McKegg From Pittsburgh

RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired center Greg McKegg from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Josh Jooris. McKegg will join Carolina's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

McKegg, 25, has appeared in 26 NHL games with Pittsburgh this season, totaling four points (2g, 2a). The St. Thomas, Ont., native has also netted five goals and added seven assists (12 points) in 28 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on the AHL level. Selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third round, 62nd overall, in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, McKegg (6'0", 191 lbs.) has appeared in 91 career NHL games with Toronto, Florida, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh, registering 13 points (7g, 6a). He has totaled 147 points (67g, 80a) in 272 career AHL games with Toronto, Portland, Springfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.