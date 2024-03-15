Andersen, Canes Blank Panthers

Scrappy First...

Meeting for the second time in exactly three weeks, the two sides appeared to pick up right where they left off.

An extremely physical first period provided lots of scrums and post-whistle get-togethers, setting the tone for what would be the case all evening long.

As the penalties came along with the extracurriculars, both goaltenders were forced to be their team's best penalty killers. Andersen made a few timely stops while shorthanded early in the game, buying time for his team.

With the opening 20 minutes coming to a close, it looked like the goaltending and the hits were going to be the story of the start.

Instead, with just 46.8 seconds remaining in the stanza, Seth Jarvis gave his group the momentum going back to the locker room.

A stretch pass from Jaccob Slavin allowed Jordan Staal to work in for an initial chance, but after he was knocked off the puck, #24 swooped in for his 21st goal of the season.