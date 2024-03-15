RALEIGH, NC. - Carolina Hurricanes netminder Frederik Andersen stopped all 21 shots faced on Thursday, backstopping his team to a 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers.
Andersen, Canes Blank Panthers
Newcomers Guentzel and Kuznetsov both get their first points with the team
Scrappy First...
Meeting for the second time in exactly three weeks, the two sides appeared to pick up right where they left off.
An extremely physical first period provided lots of scrums and post-whistle get-togethers, setting the tone for what would be the case all evening long.
As the penalties came along with the extracurriculars, both goaltenders were forced to be their team's best penalty killers. Andersen made a few timely stops while shorthanded early in the game, buying time for his team.
With the opening 20 minutes coming to a close, it looked like the goaltending and the hits were going to be the story of the start.
Instead, with just 46.8 seconds remaining in the stanza, Seth Jarvis gave his group the momentum going back to the locker room.
A stretch pass from Jaccob Slavin allowed Jordan Staal to work in for an initial chance, but after he was knocked off the puck, #24 swooped in for his 21st goal of the season.
Stayed On The Gas...
Jarvis' timely goal allowed the Canes to return to the ice ahead of the scoreboard, a critical feature after being shut out on Tuesday by New York.
Seemingly providing the group with a jolt of confidence, it didn't take long into the second frame for them to double (and then triple) their advantage.
Just 2:46 in, Martin Necas located the rebound of a heavy Dmitry Orlov shot, putting back the second effort.
Under five minutes later, Evgeny Kuznetsov, who earned a secondary helper on Necas' goal, brought the bird to Raleigh and made his team's lead three.
A beautiful setup by Jalen Chatfield found Carolina's newcomer all alone in the slot, and he picked his spot behind Bobrovsky.
Give It Up For Fred...
Moving to the final 20 minutes of regulation with a comfortable advantage, the only tally left was an Andrei Svechnikov empty net marker.
Carolina held Florida to just four shots on goal in the third period, allowing Andersen to ease into his 25th career shutout.
Now having played in three games since returning from the blood-clotting issue that held him out for over four months, the veteran netminder is 3-0 and has allowed just three total goals.
They Said It
Rod Brind'Amour after his team's 40th win of the season...
"Everyone played well. That's what you have to do against a team like that. Obviously, they were missing a couple of guys, so that helped us, that's for sure, but overall, that's a good effort."
Evgeny Kuznetsov following his first goal with his new team...
"I understand why I'm here and why this team (brought me in). Not just to be the funny guy and smile. They need us to perform, get the points, and help the team. It felt like today was the day we had to step up."
Frederik Andersen sharing his emotions after a perfect performance...
"I'm just having fun. I don't show it too much, but I'm loving it out there. It's really fun being in this room again with everyone."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to be off on Friday before flying to Toronto. The team will have a back-to-back set in Canada this weekend, playing the Maple Leafs on Saturday and then the Senators on Sunday.