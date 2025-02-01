5 Things - Flames vs. Red Wings

1. Big Win + Big Trade = Wow!

It wasn't exactly your typical game night at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

And tonight won't be either, with two new players expected to make their Calgary debuts when Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee don the Flaming C for the first time.

The two players spoke to Flames.com Friday. CLICK HERE TO READ THE STORY

So let's run you back on how everything went down.

When the puck dropped against the Anaheim Ducks, Andrei Kuzmenko was a late scratch and the rumour mill started churning on social media about a potential trade.

Jakob Pelletier started the tilt but didn't return to the ice after the first period.

At that point, the rumour mill was billowing smoke.

On the ice, the Flames gave up the first goal to the Ducks in the opening frame but then Adam Klapka scored a beauty in the second and Matt Coronato would add another 44 seconds before the period ended. Or did he? More on that as we go.

Coronato would score again with less than five minutes to go in the game and added an empty-netter to salt away a 4-1 win. It was his first hat-trick, a natural one, to boot.

But long after the fans had filed out of the 'Dome, the NHL updated the game scoring, deciding Blake Coleman deflected Coronato's first tally.