Numbers Game

Frost and Farabee select Flames jersey numbers; Kerins switches to No. 6

20250131_JerseyUpdate
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

It's more than just a number.

For Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee - acquired by the Flames in a six-piece blockbuster late Thursday - it represents a fresh identity.

Calgary's newest recruits have officially chosen their Flames jersey numbers:

Frost - 16
Farabee - 86

Rory Kerins, who previously wore No. 86, will be switching to No. 6 - the same digit he currently wears with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

News Feed

'Wanted To Give The Team Something'

Flames Acquire Frost, Farabee

Just Ducky

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Ducks

'You're Never Alone'

Say What - 'Our Turn To Respond'

'He's Doing Really Well'

5 Things - Flames vs. Ducks

Practice Notebook - 29.01.25

Say What - 'Just Reset'

Flames Edged By Capitals

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Capitals

Say What - 'Big Part Of The Schedule'

'Nice To Get Some Reps'

'Like A Brother'

Flames Recall Pair

5 Things - Flames vs. Capitals

Future Watch Update - 27.01.25