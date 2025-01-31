Numbers Game

It's more than just a number.
Frost and Farabee select Flames jersey numbers; Kerins switches to No. 6
Frost - 16
Farabee - 86
Rory Kerins, who previously wore No. 86, will be switching to No. 6 - the same digit he currently wears with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.