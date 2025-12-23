Game Day Notebook - 23.12.25

PK Prowess
Joel Farabee is getting to know all about the Battle of Alberta, too, with tonight's game marking his third such matchup since landing in Calgary last winter.
"It feels a lot like Philly and Pittsburgh when I was playing out East," the former Flyer said. "Same kind of vibe, and, you know, we embrace the challenge. We love coming here.
"I thought the first game of the season, it was awesome energy. So, (we) expect the same tonight."
Farabee is up to nine goals on the season - and Saturday's beauty against the Golden Knights was already his third short-handed marker of the campaign.
And while he and his PK mates aren't over-extending to seek out scoring opportunities, Farabee figures his group's style of play lends itself to fast-break chances against unsuspecting powerplays.
"I just feel like with how aggressive we are, we're able to get some breakdowns and get some 2-on-1s and things like that," he explained. "It's almost like a momentum killer if you're able to get a goal on the kill."
Calgary's penalty-kill has been clicking at an 88.1% success rate since Nov. 19 - the third-best efficiency in the NHL - but Farabee and Co. are well aware they'll be challenged by Edmonton's League-best powerplay tonight, if and when those opportunities arise.
But as a group, the PK units feel good.
And Farabee is ready to embrace one last challenge before the holiday break.
"The penalty-kill is something that all the guys are confident in now," he said. "I think the first month of the season, maybe it was a little difficult because we switched it up a little bit.
"Now, I think we kind of know exactly what's going on and yeah, we feel good about it."