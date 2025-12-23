Game Day Notebook - 23.12.25

Connor's Corner

Winger Connor Zary is coming off a career-best three-assist performance Saturday, but when asked about it following Tuesday's morning skate, the focus was more on what he can do next, beginning tonight against the Oilers.

"I'm just trying to play my game, worry about what I can do, and control what I can control," the forward said. "So I think when you have a night like that, it feels good, you're doing the right thing.

"So, I think (I'm) just trying to build off that and continue."

He's found a home on a line with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman - the trio have been an inseparable forward unit since being reunited Nov. 18.

Each of the three sit among the eight Flames skaters with six or more points in the month of December - four of Zary's half-dozen have come in the last three games.

But Zary has also been around long enough to know all about the provincial bragging rights at stake this evening.

"it's a big game for us, right before Christmas break here, and we gotta come and play a good, hard road game," he said."It's the Battle of Alberta, and that, I think, gets everyone up a little bit extra.

"I think it'll be exciting for us tonight."