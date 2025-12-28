WJC Recap - 27.12.25

Flames prospects Zayne Parekh and Cole Reschny were back in action at the IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday, helping Canada pick up a 2-1 overtime win, their second victory in as many games at the tournament.

Reschny, Calgary's first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, scored for Canada in regulation, which was also his first marker of the tournament. Parekh, the Flames' first-round pick in 2024, posted an assist on the game-winner from Michael Hage.

Reschny now has a goal and an assist through two games while Parekh has two goals and three points in a pair of games with Canada.