WJC Recap - 27.12.25

Reschny scores in Canadian win over Latvia

ReschnyGoalDec27
By Torie Peterson
CalgaryFlames.com

Flames prospects Zayne Parekh and Cole Reschny were back in action at the IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday, helping Canada pick up a 2-1 overtime win, their second victory in as many games at the tournament.

Reschny, Calgary's first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, scored for Canada in regulation, which was also his first marker of the tournament. Parekh, the Flames' first-round pick in 2024, posted an assist on the game-winner from Michael Hage.

Reschny now has a goal and an assist through two games while Parekh has two goals and three points in a pair of games with Canada.

ParekhWJC

After a scoreless first period, Parekh drew a five-minute powerplay for Canada early in the second period. Reschny was able to capitalize with the man-advantage, taking a pass from Gavin McKenna, skating into the slot, and slipping a shot past Latvian netminder Nils Maurins at 2:22.

Canada would cling to that one-goal lead until late in regulation, when Latvia was able to take advantage of some confusion in front of the Canadian net. Rudolfs Berzkalns rushed to the front of the net, took a pass off his skate that bounced onto his stick, and he directed the puck past Jack Ivankovic.

In overtime, while on a powerplay, Hage struck at the 0:44 mark of the extra frame. After Reschny won the face-off in the Latvian zone, Parekh dished a puck off to him and his shot attempt bounced off a skate, right onto McKenna's stick. He sent it back to Hage, who ended the game with a one-timer from above the hashmarks.

Parekh, Reschny, and Canada are back in action on Monday, taking on Denmark at 6:30 p.m. MT (TSN). They will close out the round-robin portion of the tournament on Wednesday with a match-up against Finland at 6:30 p.m. MT (TSN).

News Feed

Game Day Notebook - 27.12.25

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

WJC Recap - 26.12.25

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

Parekh, Reschny Named To Canada's World Juniors Roster

Flames Fall To Oilers

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

Game Day Notebook - 23.12.25

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

Winning Hands!

'Take Advantage Of It'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights

5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights

The Farm Report - 19.12.25

'Cool To Get The Acknowledgment'

Third Period Trio

Bean To Undergo Surgery, Out Indefinitely

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken