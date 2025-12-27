Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

After a few days off for the holiday break, the Flames are back in action on Saturday night with another edition of The Battle Of Alberta on tap at 8:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet/CBC).
As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is expected to be as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf