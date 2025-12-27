Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

After a few days off for the holiday break, the Flames are back in action on Saturday night with another edition of The Battle Of Alberta on tap at 8:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet/CBC).

As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is expected to be as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf