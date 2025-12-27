Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers

Tonight's projected lines and pairings vs. Edmonton

PLDec27Web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

After a few days off for the holiday break, the Flames are back in action on Saturday night with another edition of The Battle Of Alberta on tap at 8:00 p.m. MT (Sportsnet/CBC).

Get your tickets HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is expected to be as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

News Feed

WJC Recap - 26.12.25

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

Parekh, Reschny Named To Canada's World Juniors Roster

Flames Fall To Oilers

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

Game Day Notebook - 23.12.25

5 Things - Flames @ Oilers

Winning Hands!

'Take Advantage Of It'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights

5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights

The Farm Report - 19.12.25

'Cool To Get The Acknowledgment'

Third Period Trio

Bean To Undergo Surgery, Out Indefinitely

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

Flames Foundation Releases 2024-25 Impact Report

5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken